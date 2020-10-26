‘Absolute warrior’: Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente shares update on Jermaine Waller’s status

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente offered a few more details on Jermaine Waller’s status as the team prepares for a trip to Louisville.

Waller was limited throughout the offseason recovering from a foot injury that sidelined him at the end of the 2019 season. He made his season debut — and was in the starting lineup — on Oct. 10 against North Carolina, but his return was short-lived.

Fuente said Waller's recent absence wasn’t related to the foot injury, but he didn’t offer any other specifics until Monday when he confirmed Waller suffered a separate injury at the end of the UNC game.

“He worked his tail off to come back, and through the circumstances we were in, was put in an unfair situation in my opinion and is healing up and hopefully will be back soon, but yeah it was in that game,” Fuente said.

The circumstance Fuente referenced was Divine Deablo, Keonta Jenkins and Brion Murray being out of the lineup and Chamarri Conner getting ejected in for targeting in the first half of the 56-45 loss.

According to Pro Football Focus, Waller played 56 of Tech's 66 defensive snaps. He also was forced to move to nickel — a position he never played before — in the fourth quarter.