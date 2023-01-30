ACC announces Virginia Tech and UVa football schedules

The full 2023 schedules of the Virginia Tech and Virginia football teams were revealed in an ACC Network special Monday night.

The Hokies will play a Thursday night home game this year, while Virginia will play a Friday night home game and a Thursday night road game.

The dates of the Virginia Tech and UVa nonleague games for the upcoming season had previously been announced. The ACC opponents for Tech and UVa in the 2023 season had also previously been announced. But the dates of those league games were revealed on Monday night, along with the full schedules of all the ACC teams.

This will be the first ACC football season without divisions since 2004.

Tech will open the season with a Sept. 2 home game against Old Dominion, which beat Tech last fall. ODU went 3-9 overall and 2-6 in Sun Belt play last year.

Virginia Tech will host Purdue on Sept. 9. It will be the teams’ first meeting since 2015. Purdue went 8-6 overall and 6-3 in Big Ten play last year.

The Hokies will visit Rutgers on Sept. 16. It will be the teams’ first meeting since the 2012 Russell Athletic Bowl. Rutgers went 4-8 overall and 1-8 in Big Ten play last year.

Tech will visit Marshall on Sept. 23. It will be the teams’ first meeting since 2018. Marshall went 9-4 overall and 5-3 in Sun Belt play last year.

The Hokies will host Pittsburgh, which has beaten Tech the past three years, on Sept. 30 for their ACC opener. Pitt went 9-4 overall and 5-3 in ACC play last year.

Tech will visit Florida State on Oct. 7. It will be the teams’ first meeting since 2018. FSU went 10-3 overall and 5-3 in ACC play last year.

Virginia Tech will host Wake Forest on Oct. 14. It will be the teams’ first meeting since 2020. Wake went 8-5 overall and 3-5 in ACC play last year.

The Hokies will host Syracuse for a Thursday night game on Oct. 26. It will be the teams’ first meeting since 2021. Syracuse went 7-6 overall and 4-4 in ACC play last year.

Tech will visit Louisville on Nov. 4. It will be the teams’ first meeting since 2020. Louisville went 8-5 overall and 4-4 in ACC play last year.

The Hokies will visit Boston College on Nov. 11. Tech beat the Eagles last fall. BC went 3-9 overall and 2-6 in ACC play last year.

Tech will host North Carolina State on Nov. 18. Tech lost at State last fall. State went 8-5 overall and 4-4 in ACC play last year.

The Hokies will visit Virginia on Nov. 25. It will be the teams’ first meeting since 2021.

The Cavaliers will open the season Sept. 2 against Tennessee in Nashville, Tenn. The Volunteers went 11-2 overall and 6-2 in SEC play last year.

UVa will host James Madison on Sept. 9. JMU went 8-3 overall and 6-2 in the Sun Belt last year. It will be the teams’ first meeting since 1983.

Virginia will visit Maryland on Sept. 16. Maryland went 8-5 overall and 4-5 in Big Ten play last year.

UVa will host N.C. State in a Friday night game on Sept. 22 to kick off league play. It will be the teams’ first meeting since 2020. State’s new quarterback is former UVa star Brennan Armstrong.

Virginia will visit BC on Sept. 30. It will be the teams’ first duel since 2020.

UVa will host William and Mary on Oct. 7. The Tribe went 11-2 overall and 7-1 in CAA play last year.

Virginia will visit North Carolina on Oct. 21. UVa lost to the Tar Heels last fall. UNC went 9-5 overall and won the Coastal Division with a 6-2 ACC mark last year.

UVa will visit Miami on Oct. 28. UVa lost to the Hurricanes last fall. Miami went 5-7 overall and 3-5 in ACC play last year.

Virginia will host Georgia Tech on Nov. 4. UVa won at Georgia Tech last fall. Georgia Tech went 5-7 overall and 4-4 in ACC play last year.

The Cavaliers will visit Louisville on Nov. 9 for a Thursday night game. UVa lost to the Cardinals last fall.

UVa will host Duke on Nov. 18. UVa lost at Duke last fall. Duke went 9-4 overall and 5-3 in ACC play last year.

Start times for the Tech and UVa games have yet to be announced.

The Hokies went 3-8 overall last year, while UVa went 3-7 overall. Each team went 1-6 in ACC play.

Tech and UVa will each hold its spring game on April 15.

Greg Madia of the Charlottesville Daily Progress contributed to this report.