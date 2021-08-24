ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 announce alliance

The alliance also does not mean members will be tearing up existing contracts for nonleague games to create more games amongst the three leagues.

"We're not going to interfere with any existing contracts," Warren said. "This is not about getting out of contracts and blowing anything up. This is about honoring those existing contracts but also building relationships between these three like-minded conferences as we look forward from a scheduling standpoint."

In men's and women's basketball, the three leagues plan to add early and midseason nonconference games amongst the leagues, as well as annual events. The ACC and Big Ten already square off in men's and women's basketball in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

None of the three leagues are as rich as the SEC, which will no doubt get more TV money with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma.

So more nonleague football and basketball games amongst the three leagues in the alliance could increase their TV revenue. The Big Ten's TV deals end in 2023 and the Pac-12's deals end in 2024.