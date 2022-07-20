ACC commissioner Jim Phillips hopes to close revenue gap

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Big Ten and the Southeastern Conference live in much wealthier neighborhoods than the ACC.

How big a concern is that for the ACC? And is ACC expansion the only way to narrow that gap?

With the Big Ten planning to add Southern Cal and UCLA in 2024, and with the SEC planning to bring Oklahoma and Texas aboard in 2025, there is a growing revenue chasm between those two leagues and the rest of the Power Five conferences.

"All neighborhoods need to be healthy. It's not good for college athletics if we're not," ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said in a news conference Wednesday as the ACC kicked off its football media days at a Charlotte hotel. "We understand where those two leagues are. No one's ignoring that. And we're all trying to find ways to close that gap.

"So I know where our 17 or our 15 schools are. We are really aligned to try to find some solutions to that revenue gap. But it can't be at the expense of all the other things that we're doing. So there's, I think, a really good plan for us as we move ahead. Again, [we're] considering all of are our options. In these kinds of times you have to do that. This is unique, what's happened over the last 12 months."

Wait, did Phillips just say 17 schools? Does he have some ACC expansion news to share?

"That was an error. Fifteen schools. Sorry about that. I was thinking about your expansion number," Phillips said with a grin.

So is expansion the solution to closing the revenue gap?

"I don't know that it's the only solution. I think you have to look creatively," he said.

So what other options are there to narrow the revenue gap?

"Can you monetize your [ACC] Network differently?" Phillips said. "Can you schedule differently?"

The obstacle for the ACC on the TV revenue front is that its ESPN contract is not due to expire until 2036. ESPN might not want to pay the ACC any more than it is already obligated to.

But Phillips said ESPN needs a healthy ACC.

"We're looking at our TV contract. We're in engagement … almost daily with our partners at ESPN," Phillips said. "We are 50-50 partners on our [ACC] Network, and so they're motivated, we're motivated. And we've come together to have some discussions about what would be the next iteration for the ACC. It doesn't mean we're going to make a move. It doesn't mean we're not going to make a move. But all options are on the table.

"Revenue is … a really big piece as we move forward. But … we need all communities healthy. When you think about where we're at right now, we're probably in the gated community as one of five. … We're going to continue to try to find new ways to generate revenue for our conference."

The Big Ten announced its expansion plans three weeks ago.

"The recent announcement of two Pac-12 schools' pending move to the Big Ten in 2024 set off a flurry of conversations both inside and outside of our league," Phillips said.

With the latest expansion moves making the SEC and Big Ten even more attractive to TV partners, the financial gap those two schools have over the other Power Five leagues is expected to grow.

"I will continue to do what's in the best interest of the ACC but will also strongly advocate for college athletics to be a healthy neighborhood, not … two or three gated communities," Phillips said.

The ACC would get a TV revenue boost if Notre Dame sheds its football independence and becomes a member of the ACC in that sport as well. But Notre Dame jumping to the Big Ten seems a more likely scenario if that school were to ever shed its football independence.

"They know that we would love to have them as a football member in the conference," Phillips said of the Fighting Irish. "If there comes a time that Notre Dame would consider moving to a conference and away from independence, I feel really good about it being the ACC."

Based on what? Was Phillips told that?

"No," Phillips said. "But I know what was agreed to in principle when Notre Dame joined the conference [for other sports] and I've not heard anything different."

The expansion moves of the Big Ten and SEC could threaten the stability of the ACC, if some ACC members want to switch leagues to share in the wealth of the SEC and Big Ten.

But it would be hard for any member to abandon the ACC because the league has a grant of rights with its schools through the 2035-36 school year. Individual ACC schools can’t take back their home TV rights until that time, unless they try to take the league to court.

"I love our 15 schools, and I'm confident in us staying together," Phillips said. "I would think that the … television rights that the conference owns as well as a nine-figure financial penalty [as an exit fee], I think it holds."

One way to keep some ACC members from abandoning ship could be for the league to change its policy of revenue distribution to its schools and give the more successful and higher-profile schools a bigger share of the pie.

"When you look at revenue you look at closing the gap, you look at generating more, you look at distribution," Phillips said.

The expansion of the Big Ten and SEC could make the College Football Playoff a problem for the ACC when the CFP contract runs out after the 2025 season. The Big Ten and the SEC could abandon the CFP and have a title game amongst themselves, or they could simply become so good that they will wind up with all or most of the bids.

A CFP subcommittee had proposed a new format with a 12-team playoff and automatic bids for the six highest-ranked leagues, but the ACC was among the leagues voting that idea down in January.

"The ACC continues to be supportive of an expanded College Football Playoff. … [But] the ACC took what we believe was a necessary stance regarding last fall's CFP proposal," Phillips said. "This was based on what we feel we must all come together to address before rushing into a new model."

But in the wake of the Big Ten's expansion plans, a large CFP field with automatic bids would certainly be good for the ACC.

Phillips said he does not regret voting against that proposal, though.

"We hadn't done any of the work on the health and safety and the 365-[day] calendar review of football," Phillips said. "That's really important, to see what we can manage. Maybe it's only an eight-team playoff. Maybe it's 12. Who knows what the number is? But we had work to do there."