ACC commissioner says Comcast could soon add ACC Network

"Not having a national standard will cause major disruption. You are already seeing across the country the wide-ranging disparity at times, depending on what state you're in, what people are able to do.

"It can't be a recruiting advantage. … We need federal help."

When it comes to how the coronavirus pandemic might affect the upcoming football season, Phillips said the ACC has not yet decided whether or not games will be rescheduled this year if a team is unable to play a certain game for COVID-19 reasons.

The ACC and other leagues rescheduled games last year. But Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey said this week that the SEC won't postpone games this season and that teams might have to forfeit games if they can't play.

"We [in the ACC] all really wanted to wait a couple more weeks or so [to make a decision]," Phillips said. "We'll understand the variant a little bit."

Phillips said seven ACC schools (including Virginia Tech and UVa) are mandating that students be vaccinated in order to attend classes in the fall.

Vaccinated players won't have to go through contact tracing — a plus for their teams.