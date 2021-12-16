ACC has been a disappointment in nonleague play

The ACC has not had a lot to brag about during the nonconference portion of this men's basketball season.

The ACC entered Thursday with just a 90-47 record against nonleague competition this season, including a 4-14 mark against ranked foes.

For the fourth consecutive week, No. 2 Duke is the only ACC team in the Associated Press Top 25. North Carolina was the only other ACC squad that received any votes in this week's poll.

"It could be unprecedented, the struggles the ACC has had this year in the nonconference," ESPN analyst and former Virginia Tech coach Seth Greenberg said Thursday in a phone interview. "I'm surprised."

Virginia Tech (7-4) will play its final nonconference game at 4 p.m. Friday against St. Bonaventure as part of a Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout quadrupleheader at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The ACC's struggles in nonleague play means there could be fewer chances for marquee wins during ACC play — and fewer NCAA tournament bids for the league in March. Seven ACC teams got bids in the last two NCAA tournaments (2019 and 2021). But in 2013, only four ACC teams made the field.

"Where is the league going to get wins within the league that are going to propel them to get at-large bids? I think that's the big question," Greenberg said. "Where are the [chances for ACC] wins against the [NCAA tournament] field? It's Duke, it's Carolina. And then you've got to win some road games [to boost the resume].

"There are going to be opportunities, but the margin for error is very small now for a team looking for an at-large bid. … You play certain teams at the bottom of the league twice, … they're not helping you."

Friday's game against preseason Atlantic-10 favorite St. Bonaventure (8-2), which is receiving votes in the AP poll, will give Tech another shot at a quality nonleague win.

But the Hokies have dropped four of their last six games, including a loss in New York to then-No. 9 Memphis; a loss in New York to Xavier, which was No. 25 in the AP poll at the time and which is now No. 22; a home loss to Wake Forest in Tech's ACC opener; and last weekend's loss at Dayton.

"They've got to get better on both sides," Greenberg said. "They've got to get a little bit tougher defensively."

Tech has shot worse than 42% from the field in five of its last six games. Tech has shot worse than 35% from 3-point range in four of its last six games. Tech also has committed at least 12 turnovers in four of those six games.

Point guard Storm Murphy has been a focal point of opponents' defensive game plans.

"The inability to get really consistent, solid point guard play is an issue offensively and defensively in terms of getting into your offense … from a point on the floor where you want to initiate it and then defensively containing the ball some," Greenberg said.

Duke (8-1, 0-0 entering Thursday), which hosts the Hokies on Dec. 22, boasts wins over then-No. 10 Kentucky and then-No. 1 Gonzaga. The Blue Devils lost at Ohio State in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge, which the Big Ten won 8-6.

North Carolina (8-2, 1-0), which hosts the Hokies on Dec. 29, dropped out of the AP Top 25 after losing to then-No. 6 Purdue and then-No. 17 Tennessee in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. But the Tar Heels have won five straight games, including a victory over then-No. 24 Michigan.

Florida State (6-4, 0-1) was ranked in the AP preseason poll but is no longer receiving any votes. The Seminoles have lost to Florida, then-No. 2 Purdue and South Carolina, as well as to Syracuse.

"They've got to find a way to take better care of the basketball," Greenberg said.

Virginia (6-4, 1-0) also was ranked in the AP preseason poll but is no longer receiving any votes. The Cavaliers have lost to Navy, then-No. 15 Houston, Iowa and James Madison. UVa wraps up nonleague play Saturday against Fairleigh Dickinson.

"When you're relying on Kihei Clark, who's a nice piece but you're asking him to do more, and Reece Beekman, who I really like but can't shoot it, … this is probably the least talented Virginia team I can remember in a long time," Greenberg said. "Virginia can't score."

Louisville (7-3, 1-0) was picked sixth in the ACC's preseason media poll, one spot behind the Hokies. But the Cardinals have lost to Furman, then-No. 22 Michigan State and DePaul.

"Louisville's guard play hasn't been good," Greenberg said.

Syracuse (5-5, 1-0) was seventh in the ACC's preseason poll. But the Orange have lost to Colgate, VCU, then-No. 19 Auburn, then-No. 6 Villanova and Georgetown.

"They really don't have a shot creator," Greenberg said.

Notre Dame (4-4, 0-1), which was eighth in the ACC's preseason poll, did knock off then-No. 10 Kentucky last weekend. But the Fighting Irish have lost to Saint Mary's, Texas A&M and Illinois, as well as to Boston College.

The most pleasant surprise in the ACC has been Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons (10-1, 1-0) have lost only to unbeaten LSU.

Only eight of the ACC's 15 teams are in the top 100 of the NET rankings, which will be used by the NCAA tournament selection committee when it picks the NCAA tournament field in March. The NET rankings measure such things as a team's quality wins, strength of schedule and offensive and defensive efficiency.

Duke is No. 10 out of 358 Division I teams in the NET rankings, with UNC No. 29, Wake No. 33 and Virginia Tech No. 36. Louisville is No. 64, with Clemson No. 66, FSU No. 78 and UVa No. 99.

Virginia Tech is 1-1 against Quad 1 teams, which means a home win or loss against a team currently in the top 30 of the NET rankings, a neutral-court win or loss against a team currently in the top 50 or a road win or loss against a team currently in the top 75. The Hokies have a road win over No. 71 Navy and a neutral-court loss to No. 13 Xavier.

The Hokies are 1-3 against Quad 2 competition — a road win over No. 134 Maryland, a home loss to No. 33 Wake, a neutral-court loss to No. 58 Memphis and a road loss to No. 96 Dayton. Tech could earn another Quad 2 win against No. 82 St. Bonaventure on Friday.

