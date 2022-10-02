ACC Network show on Frank Beamer airs Monday

Frank Beamer is getting an ACC Network tribute befitting his legendary status.

The former Virginia Tech football coach is the subject of "ACC Legends: Frank Beamer," a 30-minute documentary that will air at 9 p.m. Monday on the ACC Network.

Virginia Tech football fans who have been suffering through the team's losses this season will no doubt relish the chance to watch the television show and relive the program's glory years under Beamer, who steered Tech to a school-record 238 wins from 1987-2015.

The ACC Network provided The Roanoke Times with an early version of the Beamer program. The final version that airs Monday night might be a bit different.

Beamer, who guided Tech to three Big East titles and four ACC crowns, is one of many people interviewed on the show. He not only discusses his reign at Virginia Tech but also reflects upon growing up in Carroll County.

His former players Michael Vick, Dwight Vick, Pierson Prioleau, Corey Moore, Eddie Royal, Brandon Flowers and Xavier Adibi were interviewed for the show as well.

"Coach means everything to the Virginia Tech community, to the Blacksburg community, to Christiansburg and all the surrounding cities," Michael Vick said in the program. "He was the face."

Beamer's son, current South Carolina coach and former Hokies player and assistant coach Shane Beamer, was also interviewed.

"He'll be remembered as a guy that changed the way Virginia Tech was viewed," Shane Beamer said on the program. "He took Virginia Tech football and the entire university to unprecedented heights."

Frank Beamer's older brother Barnett Beamer also appears on the show.

Former Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster was interviewed as well. Current Hokies coach Brent Pry, who was a graduate assistant under Beamer, also was interviewed for the show.

Tech radio analyst Mike Burnop and former Roanoke Times sports writer Andy Bitter of The Athletic provide the documentary with their perspectives on the Beamer era in Blacksburg, as does ESPN's Todd Blackledge.

The show also features plenty of old play-by-play calls of Tech radio play-by-play voice Bill Roth.

Beamer, 75, is the latest figure to be profiled in the ACC Network's occasional "ACC Legends" series. Past subjects have included former Virginia basketball great Ralph Sampson, former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden and the late North Carolina State women's basketball coach Kay Yow.

Beamer grew up on a farm in Fancy Gap and was a 1965 graduate of Hillsville High School.

He returned to Hillsville for the documentary, and is shown walking around town and chatting with residents.

"We are in downtown Hillsville — not a lot of action here," Beamer explained on the program.

Beamer also returned to Fancy Gap for the special. He shows off the sign on U.S. 52 that reads, “Welcome to Fancy Gap, Va. Frank Beamer Country.”

Beamer returned to his boyhood home for the documentary.

He was 7 years old when he was was badly burned in a 1954 fire after a gas can overturned and caught fire near the family’s garage. Over the next four summers, Beamer underwent 30 surgeries and skin grafts to repair the damage to the right side of his face and body.

"We were here cleaning out this garage and wasn't paying much attention and I kicked the gas can over," Beamer said in the documentary. "It just flamed up on my face."

"Frank was screaming and his shirt was on fire," Barnett Beamer said in the program. "I remember getting him on the ground and getting the fire put out."

"Barnett saved my life," Frank Beamer said in the show.

Beamer was a standout quarterback at Hillsville High School before becoming a Hokies defensive back.

"I had 42 touchdown passes — not that I was keeping count," Beamer said in the show.

Beamer was hired by his college alma mater in December 1986 to replace Bill Dooley as coach. The Hokies won just 24 games in Beamer’s first six years at the helm, suffering four losing seasons in that span.

In October 1987, the football program was hit with two years of NCAA probation and sanctions for having passed out too many scholarships during the Dooley era. Beamer lost 10 scholarships in each of the next two seasons, and was limited to 17 signees in 1988.

"We were competing not just with one hand behind our back but with both hands behind our back," Foster said in the documentary.

Tech was able to shed its independent status in football when the Big East decided to add the sport and invite Tech aboard as a football-only member. Big East football debuted in 1991.

The Hokies went just 2-8-1 in 1992. Some fans wanted him fired. But then-Tech President James McComas and then-athletic director Dave Braine opted to bring him back for the 1993 season.

Tech went 9-3 in 1993, including a November win over Big East rival Syracuse that clinched an Independence Bowl berth — the first bowl bid of the Beamer era and the first of 23 consecutive bowl berths.

In 1995, the Hokies went 10-2, tied for the Big East title and beat No. 9 Texas in the Sugar Bowl. The following year, the Hokies again tied for the Big East crown, won 10 regular-season games for the first time and made their first Orange Bowl appearance.

"We had it all rolling," Beamer said on the show.

Michael Vick and the Hokies went undefeated in the 1999 regular season, earning the chance to play Florida State for the BCS national title in the Sugar Bowl. Beamer was lauded as the national coach of the year.

"Probably one of the best college football teams to ever exist from top to bottom," Michael Vick said of that squad on the show.

In August 2003, Tech received the invitation it had long coveted — an offer to join the ACC. The Hokies claimed the ACC crown in 2004, their inaugural season in the conference.

Tech won back-to-back ACC championships in 2007 and 2008, reaching the Orange Bowl both years. The Hokies claimed another ACC crown and returned to the Orange Bowl in the 2010 season.

"What you thought of when you said, 'Virginia Tech,’ changed during that period of time," Beamer said on the program.

Two of the trademarks of the Beamer era at Tech were Foster’s stingy defenses and good play on special teams. Tech became known for "Beamer Ball," with the defense and special teams displaying a knack for scoring touchdowns.

"It was Beamer Ball, baby," Flowers said on the show. "We're actually changing games on special teams."

Tech went just 7-6 in three of Beamer's final four seasons.

"When it was time to go, I thought I would know it. And I did," Beamer said on the program.

Beamer was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018.