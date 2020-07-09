ACC pushes back fall Olympic sports seasons

The ACC announced Thursday that its fall Olympic sports teams will not be playing any regular-season games or preseason exhibitions until at least Sept. 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The move wipes out August competition for ACC men's soccer, women's soccer, volleyball, field hockey and men's and women's cross country teams.
"The decision allows each campus to further focus on ensuring return to competition protocols are in place to facilitate the resocialization process," the ACC statement read.
The Virginia Tech women's soccer team had four August regular-season games wiped out by the decision.
The Hokies were scheduled to open the season at nonleague foe Georgetown on Aug. 20. A visit to nonleague opponent High Point was also scratched, as well as nonleague home games with George Mason and Liberty.
Tech women's soccer coach Chugger Adair had not yet broken the news to those coaches, so he did not yet know Thursday if any of those games will be rescheduled for later in the season.
The Hokies will now open the season against Elon on Sept. 3.
The team's August preseason scrimmage with Wake Forest has also been wiped out by Thursday's announcement. Also affected was an August preseason scrimmage with Virginia that Adair had been trying to finalize.
There had already been other changes to Adair's schedule because of the pandemic. Adair said an August nonleague game with UNC Greensboro had previously been scratched because UNCG is pushing back fall sports. He said Loyola (Maryland) scrapped a nonleague visit to Tech for travel reasons. Stony Brook (New York) also scrapped a nonleague visit to Tech.
"Scheduling-wise, it's been challenging," Adair said. "We've been rescheduling and changing and adjusting. … It's harder to get the home games; nobody wants to travel."
The ACC's announcement Thursday does not affect the Virginia Tech men's soccer team because the Hokies' two August regular-season games had already been wiped out.
Tech men's soccer coach Mike Brizendine said his team was supposed to play two games in an August tournament at James Madison. But JMU had already scratched that tournament and pushed back its season.
Brizendine's team will now open the season Sept. 4 at Kentucky.
Brizendine did not have any August scrimmages scheduled. He had been talking with Georgetown and West Virginia about scrimmages, but those schools told him they could not do it.
The pandemic had already affected the non-August portion of Brizendine's schedule.
The Hokies men's soccer team was supposed to host Princeton, but the Ivy League announced Wednesday its schools would not compete in sports prior to the end of the fall semester.
Brizendine pushed back a visit to Grand Canyon University (Arizona) to the 2022 season because he did not want to put his team on a plane. That is also why he scratched a visit to SMU in Texas.
"Hopping on a plane isn't a good idea for anyone," Brizendine said. "I don't think the risk is worth the reward.
"We've got to protect our kids."
The Tech men's and women's cross country teams were not affected by Thursday's news. The Hokies' first meet is not until Sept. 4.
Last year, the Tech volleyball team had one exhibition and three regular-season matches in August.
The Virginia men's soccer team had one August regular-season game last year, while the UVa women's soccer team had two exhibitions and three regular-season games last August. The UVa volleyball and field hockey teams each had two exhibitions and one regular-season match last August. UVa had one August cross country meet last year.
No ACC football team has a game scheduled in August this year.