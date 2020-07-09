ACC pushes back fall Olympic sports seasons

There had already been other changes to Adair's schedule because of the pandemic. Adair said an August nonleague game with UNC Greensboro had previously been scratched because UNCG is pushing back fall sports. He said Loyola (Maryland) scrapped a nonleague visit to Tech for travel reasons. Stony Brook (New York) also scrapped a nonleague visit to Tech.

"Scheduling-wise, it's been challenging," Adair said. "We've been rescheduling and changing and adjusting. … It's harder to get the home games; nobody wants to travel."

The ACC's announcement Thursday does not affect the Virginia Tech men's soccer team because the Hokies' two August regular-season games had already been wiped out.

Tech men's soccer coach Mike Brizendine said his team was supposed to play two games in an August tournament at James Madison. But JMU had already scratched that tournament and pushed back its season.

Brizendine's team will now open the season Sept. 4 at Kentucky.

Brizendine did not have any August scrimmages scheduled. He had been talking with Georgetown and West Virginia about scrimmages, but those schools told him they could not do it.

The pandemic had already affected the non-August portion of Brizendine's schedule.