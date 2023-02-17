One of the best men's basketball teams in the ACC will be paying a visit to Cassell Coliseum on Saturday.

Pittsburgh.

That's right, Pittsburgh.

The surprising Panthers (19-7, 12-3), who were picked 14th out of 15 teams in the ACC's preseason media poll, are tied with Virginia atop the league standings.

They will take a six-game winning streak into their 5 p.m. game at Virginia Tech (15-11, 5-10).

Pitt got off to a 1-3 start but is enjoying its first winning season in seven years. This will be the Panthers' first season with a winning ACC record in nine years.

"We had our whole team together at the end of August, and as I just started watching us when we started workouts, practices, we started seeing the camaraderie," Pitt coach Jeff Capel said this week. "We started seeing … how they wanted to share the basketball, how we wanted to move the ball.

"We did … some team-building things, team-bonding things, and just seeing how it organically happened, that's when I thought we had [something special]. I thought it probably even more after we got punched in the mouth when we lost those three games and how we came back from that. That's a time where it can really become disjointed. And … when that didn't happen and we just kind of hunkered down and believed in each other more and worked a little bit harder, that's when I thought, 'OK, we have something.’"

Pitt boasts marquee wins over UVa and Miami, as well as two victories over North Carolina, a victory over N.C. State and a win over Wake Forest.

But it was a win back in November in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge that showed Capel the potential of his team.

Pitt's 87-58 victory at Northwestern did not generate much attention at the time. But, like Pitt, Northwestern has turned out to be a very good team. The Wildcats (19-7, 10-5) are in second place in the Big Ten and are coming off back-to-back wins over ranked foes Purdue and Indiana.

"It was our first true road game and … it's maybe the best game we've played all year," Capel said. "That's when I knew, ‘OK this is different. We have something here. We have to really, really fight to protect it.’"

Capel has emerged as one of the top contenders for ACC coach of the year honors.

"Jeff Capel has just done a tremendous job in putting this team together," Hokies coach Mike Young said. "They're connected. They're hard-nosed."

The Panthers have eclipsed last year's total of 11 overall wins.

"They remind me of the old Pitt teams — big, strong and tough," Young said.

The Panthers average a league-high 9.5 3-pointers.

Jamarius Burton, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound graduate student in his third year at Pit, averages 15.8 points and 4.5 assists.

"Man, he's a dude," Young said.

Iowa State transfer Blake Hinson averages 15.9 points and 6.3 rebounds. He has made 68 3-pointers.

Marquette graduate transfer Greg Elliott averages 11 points and has made 63 3-pointers. Colgate graduate transfer Nelly Cummings averages 10.5 points and has made 46 3-pointers.

"What's allowed this group to continue to get better and to grow is that they are unbelievably together," Capel said. "They truly care about each other. And everyone has been so focused and locked in on winning.

"The new guys … have just come in and really tried to be really good teammates. … As a coach, that's all you can ask for, really, especially in today's climate with transfers. You're basically going to probably have a new team just about every year. You need to get the chemistry right. … We've been able to be pretty good there."

Pitt has not won in Blacksburg since 2003.