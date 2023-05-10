The Virginia Tech softball team will play Louisville in the ACC tournament Thursday, but there's no need to consult the Tech schedule to see how the teams fared against each other in the regular season.

Thursday's quarterfinal duel will mark the first time the Hokies have played the Cardinals this year.

"We haven't seen their pitchers, but they haven't seen ours, either," Tech coach Pete D'Amour said Wednesday in a phone interview. "I don't know if it's an advantage either way."

The 23rd-ranked and fifth-seeded Hokies (36-17, 14-10) will face the fourth-seeded Cardinals (35-17, 16-7) at 1:30 p.m. at Notre Dame, which is hosting the entire single-elimination tournament. Thursday's game will be televised by the ACC Network.

The Hokies were the top seed in last year's tournament. They lost to Clemson in the semifinals.

Are the Hokies any looser this week as the fifth seed?

"We really don't change demeanor based on how we're doing," D'Amour said. "We do seem loose, for whatever it's worth, but I thought we were loose last year."

The Hokies got to host an NCAA regional and a Super Regional last year. But D'Amour figures Tech will have to win the ACC tournament in order to have a shot at hosting a regional this year.

The top 16 teams in the tournament selection committee's eyes will each get to host a regional next week.

Virginia Tech entered Wednesday ranked No. 24 in the NCAA's RPI rankings. So as of now, Tech seems more likely to be a No. 2 seed in a four-team regional, rather than the No. 1 seed and host of a regional.

The NCAA tournament field will be announced at 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.

Tech has won three of its past four games, including two wins over nationally ranked Clemson and a May 3 victory over Liberty in the regular-season finale.

"We're in a good spot," D'Amour said. "We're playing as well as we have in awhile. I think we're trending up."

Louisville was swept by ACC regular-season champ Florida State in a three-game series last weekend.

All-ACC first-team at-large pick Taylor Roby of Louisville has belted 22 homers, tying for the Division I lead. She is also 10-6 with a 2.42 ERA in the circle.

The Louisville lineup also includes ACC freshman of the year Sarah Gordon (.385) and All-ACC first-team pick Korbe Otis (.399).

"Their offense is dynamic. They've got power, they've got speed," D'Amour said.

The Hokies also have plenty of power. They lead Division I with 92 homers.

If the Hokies win Thursday, they will face third-ranked and top seed Florida State or ninth-seeded Syracuse in Friday's semifinals. FSU swept its three-game series with Tech this year.

An automatic bid to the NCAA tournament will be at stake in Saturday's title game. Sixth-ranked and second-seeded Duke or ninth-ranked and third-seeded Clemson could wind up in the final from the other side of the bracket. Tech won its series with Clemson this year but lost it series with Duke.

All-ACC honors were announced Wednesday. Tech had no representatives on the first team, but there were four Hokies on the second team and two on the third team.

Tech sophomore Emma Lemley (Jefferson Forest) made the second team. Lemley, who was the team's No. 2 starter last year, is 19-10 with a 3.37 ERA as the Hokies' ace is this season. She ranks third nationally with 262 strikeouts.

"She had some rough stretches and had some times where she looked really, really good," D'Amour said. "The last couple outings she has done well.

"A lot of pressure on a kid when you're the No. 1 and the spotlight's on her. I thought she handled it pretty well."

Lemley also had to adjust to a different pitching coach this year. Doug Gillis has not been a part of the staff this season for an undisclosed reason, so Mike Lewis has been filling in as pitching coach this year.

"She's handled it as well as she could have," D'Amour said.

Outfielder Emma Ritter (.365, 12 homers, 39 RBIs) also made the second team.

"She had a little bit of a lull a couple weeks ago. If you're slumping and you still hit [almost] .370, that's still a pretty good year," D'Amour said. "She's swinging the bat well now."

Bre Peck (.319, 15 homers, 40 RBIs) made the second team as a designated player.

"She's a threat to hit a home run every time she gets up," D'Amour said. "She's swinging the bat really well right now."

Outfielder and leadoff batter Kelsey Brown (.435, 17 stolen bases) also made the second team.

"She's dynamic. She puts pressure on the defense," D'Amour said. "She's a threat to get on base every time."

First baseman Jayme Bailey (.331, 12 homers, 39 RBIs) made the third team.

"She was better than third team in my book," D'Amour said. "She plays as good a defense at first base as any player that we have in our league.

"She's the rock of our team. She's the team leader."

Bailey missed the past two games after a Clemson base runner collided with her in a rundown between third and home in an April 29 game. But D'Amour said Bailey will return to action Thursday.

Second baseman Cameron Fagan (.335, 10 homers, 36 RBIs) also made the third team.

"She's a clutch hitter," D'Amour said. "She's always under the radar, but she always seems to perform."