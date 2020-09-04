ACC unveils fall Olympic sports schedules

The ACC finally unveiled its fall Olympic sports schedules Friday, revealing how it plans to handle the soccer, volleyball, field hockey and cross country seasons.
"For the ACC, it's probably Plan B. For us, it's probably Plan M or something," Virginia Tech women's soccer coach Chugger Adair said Friday in a phone interview. "We've had to adjust so many different times … as teams are pulling out."
As expected, the ACC is sticking with its plan to have a fall regular season for Olympic sports — even though the NCAA Division I Board of Directors announced last month that it was moving the NCAA tournaments for those sports to the spring. The NCAAs were moved in the wake of so many leagues shifting their fall seasons to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We're very appreciative to the ACC, … for us to have a season and have a schedule that's as close to normal as possible," said Adair, who did not get his schedule until this week. "The spring is uncertain right now, so we're playing in the fall. Our student-athletes have been here, they've been doing everything right, they've been training, they're eager to go. It's a good opportunity for us to play.
"Everybody within our ACC meetings wants to play … in the fall."
The ACC is planning to also play football this fall. So it looks better for the ACC if other ACC sports are in action this fall as well.
UVa men's soccer coach George Gelnovatch had said last month that "Olympic sports are a little bit of a pawn in this mess,” and that "the optics of just playing football and not the other sports is probably pretty bad."
So how did Gelnovatch feel Friday about playing this fall?
"In this case, I don't mind being the pawn," Gelnovatch said. "I'm happy to be, as a fall Olympic sport, kind of dragged along, if you will, with football.
"Now if things get worse and it becomes too risky and we're still getting dragged into it, then I may change my mind. But as it stands now, I'm happy to be playing."
Despite the fall schedules, ACC teams will still be able to play some games next spring as well. That will give teams the chance to regain momentum and add to their resumes heading into the NCAAs.
•In women's soccer, Virginia Tech will not only play eight ACC games this fall but also four nonleague games. Two of the nonleague games will be against UVa, including the Sept. 12 season opener in Charlottesville. The other nonleague games will be against Duke and non-ACC member Navy.
"We're trying to keep a bit of a rhythm," Adair said of booking nonleague games. "Home and away with Virginia, even though they weren't on our ACC schedule, is a good thing."
The UVa women's soccer team will play eight ACC games, plus the two nonleague games against the Hokies and one nonleague game against North Carolina).
In women's soccer, the eight ACC games are down from 10 league games last year.
•In men's soccer, neither Tech nor UVa will play any nonleague games this fall — not even against fellow ACC teams.
Gelnovatch decided to have his team play two exhibitions this month against ACC foes, rather than schedule any nonleague games against ACC teams.
The Tech and UVa men's soccer teams will each play six ACC games, down from eight league games last fall. Neither team will open the regular season until Oct. 3, when the Hokies host the Cavaliers.
The UVa and Tech men were put in the "North Region" with Louisville, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and Syracuse. Tech and UVa will play each other twice and the other teams in their region once.
The UVa men's soccer schedule originally featured nonleague games against teams from other conferences, but that was before so many leagues shifted fall sports to the spring.
So Gelnovatch devised a schedule this summer featuring not only six ACC games but also six nonleague games against ACC teams. But he scrapped that plan after the NCAAs were moved to the spring and the ACC came up with its latest scheduling model.
"We had to be careful with the number of games you use because you only have 20 [for the entire school year]," he said. "If you burn 12 now, that leaves you only eight on the spring side."
In both men's and women's soccer, the top eight teams will make the ACC tournament in November.
But Gelnovatch said the winner of the ACC men's tournament this fall will not get the ACC's automatic NCAA tournament bid.
He said ACC men's soccer teams hope to play another batch of ACC regular-season games next spring, when the league would go back to having Atlantic and Coastal divisions. Under that scenario, the division champs would square off next spring, with the winner meeting the fall tournament champ for the automatic bid.
Adair said he is not sure if the same scenario will happen on the women's side or not.
The Boston College men's soccer team and the North Carolina State women's soccer team each announced this week it would not play this fall for lack of a full roster. But those teams might be able to be part of ACC action next spring.
•In volleyball, Tech and UVa will each play eight ACC matches — down from 18 ACC matches last fall.
Tech and UVa were put in a region with Duke, North Carolina and N.C. State. They will play each of their region rivals twice. Tech will open with a nonleague match against The Citadel on Sept. 17.
•The UVa field hockey team will play six ACC games, plus four nonleague games against ACC foes. The ACC tournament will be in November.
•The Virginia cross country team will have three meets before competing in the ACC championships next month. Virginia Tech has not announced its cross-country schedule.
