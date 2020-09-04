ACC unveils fall Olympic sports schedules

The ACC finally unveiled its fall Olympic sports schedules Friday, revealing how it plans to handle the soccer, volleyball, field hockey and cross country seasons.

"For the ACC, it's probably Plan B. For us, it's probably Plan M or something," Virginia Tech women's soccer coach Chugger Adair said Friday in a phone interview. "We've had to adjust so many different times … as teams are pulling out."

As expected, the ACC is sticking with its plan to have a fall regular season for Olympic sports — even though the NCAA Division I Board of Directors announced last month that it was moving the NCAA tournaments for those sports to the spring. The NCAAs were moved in the wake of so many leagues shifting their fall seasons to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're very appreciative to the ACC, … for us to have a season and have a schedule that's as close to normal as possible," said Adair, who did not get his schedule until this week. "The spring is uncertain right now, so we're playing in the fall. Our student-athletes have been here, they've been doing everything right, they've been training, they're eager to go. It's a good opportunity for us to play.

"Everybody within our ACC meetings wants to play … in the fall."