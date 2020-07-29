ACC unveils scheduling plans for fall Olympic sports

Adair has not yet been given his new ACC schedule.

n Men’s soccer teams also will each play six ACC games, down from eight last fall.

n Volleyball teams will play 10 ACC matches, down from 18 last fall.

n Field hockey teams will play six ACC games, the same number as last fall.

The fall teams are still free to have nonleague games on their schedule, providing none are held before Sept. 10.

Teams are also free to play nonleague games against any ACC rivals that are not on their league schedule.

Adair said he expects his team will have some nonleague games.

“We’ll look to pick up some other games once we know more of the ACC schedule,” Adair said. “There’s been some text exchanges.”

For cross country, teams can schedule however many meets as they want.

There will still be ACC championships for soccer, field hockey and cross country (volleyball never had an ACC tournament).