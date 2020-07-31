ACC's new scheduling model puts new roadblocks in front of Virginia Tech for 2020 season

BLACKSBURG — The difficulty level of Virginia Tech’s 2020 season got bumped up a notch on Wednesday.

Defensive back Caleb Farley, Tech’s best player and one of the top overall returning players in the ACC, announced plans to sit out this fall and prepare for the NFL Draft over COVID-19 concerns.

Twenty five minutes later, five-time defending ACC champion Clemson got added to the Hokies’ 2020 schedule.

The ACC announced a new 11-game scheduling model for the fall with 10 conference games and one nonconference game. Tech kept much of its original conference slate intact, but swapped out a home date against Georgia Tech for home games against N.C. State and Clemson.

The Hokies weren’t scheduled to play N.C. State until the 2022 season, and their next game against Clemson wasn’t until 2024.

Georgia Tech might not be the doormat it was last year as it moves into year two of a major rebuild under second-year head coach Geoff Collins. But trading the Yellow Jackets for a Clemson program that’s reached the national title game four of the last five years (and won two championships during that stretch) isn’t an even swap.