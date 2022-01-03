After COVID-19 woes, Virginia Tech set to host N.C. State

After being unable to play last week because of COVID-19 woes, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team is set to return to action Tuesday against North Carolina State.

But considering the Hokies have not played a game since Dec. 22, it remains to be seen how sharp they will be.

"It hit us pretty good," Tech coach Mike Young said of COVID-19 on an ACC video conference Monday. "We're doing everything we can to care for them and get them back healthy. We are trending in a positive direction. … Doing everything we can to get better and get back on the floor.

"We didn't have anybody with terrible symptoms. I think we'll get them back up and running rather quickly. [But] just the timing and everything that goes into putting a quality product on the floor, it does take some time. So we'll do the best we can."

Virginia Tech (8-5, 0-2 ACC) had to postpone last week's games against North Carolina and Pittsburgh because Tech was in COVID-19 protocols.

Young said Monday that some of his players tested positive, but he would not give a specific number. He said he did not yet know if any players will be unavailable for the home game against the Wolfpack.

The Hokies lost at Duke on Dec. 22, then headed home for Christmas.

"We came back the night of the 25th in preparation for practice on the 26th and we had some [COVID-19] issues," Young said.

Virginia Tech did not have to pause all men's basketball activities last week.

"We continued to practice," Young said.

So obviously not everyone on the team had to isolate because of positive tests or contact tracing.

But the fitness level of the players who did have to isolate could be an issue.

"I don't care if it's the ODAC, … if you're on the shelf for two, three, four days, a week and half, that is a concern," Young said.

When the Hokies had COVID-19 issues last season, they lost their first game after each layoff.

Tech had to scrap a Feb. 16 game with North Carolina and a Feb. 20 game with Florida State. After going 16 straight days without playing a game, the Hokies returned to the court with a 69-53 loss to Georgia Tech on Feb. 23.

The Hokies also had to scrap a March 3 game with Louisville and a March 6 game at N.C. State. After going 11 straight days without playing a game, the Hokies lost to UNC 81-73 in the ACC quarterfinals on March 12.

"I'm not looking at a blueprint on 'This is how I handled it last year, this is how I'm going to handle it this year,’" Young said. "You've got guys that had to take some time off because of the virus. You get them back in here and get going as best you can."

Virginia Tech was one of four ACC men's basketball teams that was in COVID-19 protocols last week, along with Duke, Georgia Tech and Boston College.

Duke had to postpone last week's games against Clemson and Notre Dame. Duke is set to return to action Tuesday against Georgia Tech.

"COVID hit our program extremely hard," coach Mike Krzyzewski said Monday. "Went through most of our players; still finishing up. Went through a lot of our staff.

"If everything turns out [OK with testing], this morning we should have everybody back. Everybody hasn't been together until today.

"When you have it, you're in isolation, so you're in your room, you're not allowed to do anything. … We're not in the shape that we have been in before, and so it's going to take time to ramp up."

Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said "double digit numbers" on his team had COVID-19.

The Yellow Jackets had to postpone a Dec. 23 nonleague game and last Wednesday's game against Syracuse. After pushing back a game against Louisville one day, the Yellow Jackets returned to action Sunday with a 67-64 loss to the Cardinals.

"We got cleared to come to back to practice on Thursday and we looked like we were at the lifetime fitness 40-and-over league — we could barely get past halfcourt. We were so out of shape," Pastner said.

"I got hit with the COVID. I got hit pretty hard. … I felt the fatigue."

Boston College coach Earl Grant said nine BC players and four coaches tested positive before Christmas. When the team returned from Christmas break, the other four players tested positive.

BC had to postpone a Dec. 22 game against Wake Forest and last Wednesday's game against Florida State. After pushing back a game against UNC one day, the Eagles returned to action Sunday with a 91-65 loss to the Tar Heels.

"Didn't realize what toll it would take on us," Grant said. "Didn't execute [Sunday] the way we had planned on executing; it was a little bit of fatigue."

N.C. State (7-7, 0-3) will carry a five-game losing streak into Tuesday's game at Virginia Tech — an overtime loss to nationally ranked Purdue in Brooklyn; a loss to Richmond in Charlotte; a home loss to Wright State; a loss at Miami; and a home loss to Florida State.

State led with less than seven minutes left in last week's loss at Miami and led with less than two minutes left in last weekend's loss to Florida State.

"When it gets down to the end is when our youth really shows," State coach Kevin Keatts said.

State post player Manny Bates, who averaged 9.8 points and a league-high 2.7 blocks last season, suffered a season-ending dislocated shoulder in the season opener.

"We miss him so much," Keatts said. "When you look at our defense, that's probably our biggest struggle this year because he clearly changes everything. Even the shots that he [doesn't] block, he alters.

"That being said, I need a little bit more production from our post guys. … We have to have someone to be able to score inside."

State guard Dereon Seabron, who hurts foes by driving to the basket, is averaging 19.6 points.

"He's elite in transition," Keatts said.

"He gets downhill and just tears people to shreds," Young said. "To see him come off the defensive glass and immediately floor it and outrun the field to the other end, that's concerning."

