After fending off Pitt, Virginia Tech women 'super excited' for No. 4 N.C. State

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech women's basketball team has a huge test this weekend.

But the Hokies are not lacking in confidence.

Virginia Tech fended off Pittsburgh 75-65 on Thursday night at Cassell Coliseum to improve to 6-1 in ACC play for the first time in its history.

Next up for the second-place Hokies is a Sunday visit to the fourth-ranked team in the country and the first-place team in the conference — North Carolina State.

"We didn't finish the [Pitt] game that well, but at the end of the day we're 6-1 and this is a great opportunity to be 7-1 on Sunday," said center Elizabeth Kitley, who had 27 points and seven rebounds Thursday. "We're super excited."

"We're excited and we know what we have and we know what we've got," said point guard Georgia Amoore, who had 14 points and five assists.

And what do the Hokies have?

"A good team," Amoore said. "A talented team."

"You don't become 6-1 by accident," Tech coach Kenny Brooks. "I feel extremely good about this group."

The Hokies (14-4 overall) have won seven of their last eight games.

N.C. State (17-2, 8-0) rallied past third-ranked Louisville 68-59 on Thursday night. Louisville (15-2, 5-1) dropped to third place in the ACC, half a game behind the Hokies.

Sunday's game will feature two of the better centers in the country. Kitley will square off against her former AAU teammate Elissa Cunane, who is one of Kitley's best friends.

"I'm excited," Kitley said. "I love playing against her. I've done it my whole life."

Kitley was 10 of 17 from the field Thursday.

"Kitley broke our backs," Pitt coach Lance White said. "She's such a hard match, and the things that she's able to do in the post [are] … better than most."

Pitt (10-8, 1-6) shrunk Tech's 21-point third-quarter lead to 69-65 with 35 seconds left, but the Hokies then went 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to seal the win.

Last year's Tech team had trouble winning close games and closing out foes. But this year's squad, which has won six ACC games by double digits, is not plagued by such headaches.

"This year we've been able to finish games stronger than we have in the past," Kitley said. "Finally being able to knock down our free throws or get stops at the end … is a testament, I think. to how we've grown as a program. … Not crapping our pants at the end of a game."

Tech, which was coming off a win over Virginia on Tuesday, had trouble when Pitt switched to pressure defense in the second half.

"Probably the first time we got pressed all year," Brooks said. "I didn't think that we really handled the pressure well.

"We were a little bit fatigued … the second half. We looked like a team that played on Tuesday. … We made some fatigue mistakes.

"We just made some … boneheaded plays."

Down 61-46 after three quarters, the Panthers began the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to 61-55 with 7:14 to go.

"Our aggressiveness changed in the third and fourth quarter," White said.

Six of Tech's 12 turnovers came in the fourth quarter.

"They're just scrappy and a little bit unorthodox, and sometimes that can speed you up," said Amoore, who had three turnovers. "We probably could have done a better job of just staying calm.

"They're just going to bite at passes, just be in the lanes and have [quick] hands and foul a little."

Pitt's Jayla Everett (20 points) made one of two free throws to cut the lead to 65-60 with 1:50 to go, but Kitley answered with a mid-range jumper with 1:22 left.

The 6-foot-6 Kitley has added the mid-range jumper to her repertoire.

"Now that she has really been able to knock down those mid-range shots that she hasn't done in the past, it really opens her up even more," White said. "That one that she hit in the fourth really broke our back."

Dayshanette Harris (22 points) made a jumper for Pitt, but Azana Baines scored to extend the lead to 69-62.

Everett sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 69-65 with 35 seconds left, but Kayana Traylor (12 points) made two free throws with 25.9 seconds to go. Traylor finished 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Kitley made two free throws with 19 seconds to go and made two more free throws with 15 seconds to go.

Kitley finished 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. After shooting just 38.4% from the line in nonleague play this season, Kitley is shooting 87.8% from the line in ACC play.

"[Because of] my free-throw percentage at the beginning of the year, it means a little bit more to finally have that confidence," Kitley said. "I knew I was going to make them when I got fouled and I wasn't like, "Oh, crap.’"

The Hokies shot just 37.5% from the field in the third quarter and 33.3% in the fourth. But they were 22 of 25 from the free-throw line in the game.

Cayla King had 11 points for Tech before leaving the game after getting elbowed in the nose in the third quarter. Brooks said she was held out of the rest of the game for precautionary reasons.

Baines had 12 rebounds but committed five turnovers.

Aisha Sheppard (seven points) was just 2 of 10 from the field. She is shooting only 25% from the field in the past six games combined.

