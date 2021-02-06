After 'humongous shot' forces OT, No. 16 Virginia Tech wins at Miami

It looked like the Virginia Tech men's basketball team was going to lose to an unranked foe on the road for the second time in four days.
But it did not happen.
The 16th-ranked Hokies bounced back from Wednesday's loss at Pittsburgh by beating Miami 80-76 in overtime Saturday at the Watsco Center.
Isaiah Wong sank a 3-pointer to give Miami a 74-71 lead with 2.1 seconds left in regulation, but Tech sophomore reserve Hunter Cattoor made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime.
"Great poise from Hunter," Tech coach Mike Young said. "A humongous shot, and thank goodness. Saved our bacon."
After Wong made his 3-pointer, Tech took a timeout. Wabissa Bede inbounded the ball at half-court to Cattoor, who made the tying 3-pointer in front of the Tech bench.
"Hunter Cattoor, that's all I've got to say. Hunter Cattoor," Tech forward Justyn Mutts said. "I was just like, 'Wow!’
"We've seen him make that shot so many times."
Cattoor, who scored 14 points, also helped Tech (14-4, 8-3 ACC) with his defense.
Nahiem Alleyne (10 points) made a jumper in the lane to give Tech a 78-76 lead with 24.7 seconds left in OT.
Miami's Elijah Olaniyi (19 points) drove to the basket, but Cattoor drew a charge with 6.6 seconds left in OT. The offensive foul on Olaniyi gave Tech the ball.
Cattoor made two free throws to extend the lead to 80-76 with 4.4 seconds left. Mutts then stole the ball.
After scoring a season-high 17 points at Pittsburgh, Mutts topped himself Saturday. The Delaware graduate transfer had 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
"The coaches and all my teammates have been telling me to be a lot more aggressive," Mutts said.
Young said Mutts had "a better look about him" in the two games.
"More adherence to who he really is as a player — he is a hard-nosed offensive rebounder, really good defender," Young said. "How he's playing right now is what I had hoped for all along."
Keve Aluma had 16 points for the Hokies.
Tech guard Jalen Cone left the game early in the first half with an ankle injury. His foot was placed in a protective boot, and he did not play the rest of the game.
But Tech freshman reserve guard Joe Bamisile tied his season high with 11 points. He played a season-high 25 minutes.
"I had an opportunity to go in and help the team," Bamisile said. "[It was a matter of] getting the chance to get comfortable within the offense. And then on top of that, just having trust on defense from Coach Young really helped me to be able to play well on that end.
"I have gotten a lot better in the last month, so I think that's helped."
Bamisile had not scored any points against ACC competition until Saturday.
"Bamisile went a long way in helping our team win," Young said. "Great effort from Joe Bamisile, who is going to be a very good player for the Hokies for years to come."
Virginia Tech led 59-48 with 8:03 to go in regulation. But the injury-plagued Hurricanes (7-11, 3-10) rallied.
The Hokies twice fouled a 3-point shooter during the final eight minutes of regulation, resulting in six Miami points off free throws.
"Such bad basketball," Young said. "But to their credit, hung in there and found a way to win. And to do that on the road is a big deal."
Miami went on a 10-0 run to cut the Tech lead to 59-58 with 6:12 left in regulation.
After Wong (19 points) sank a 3-pointer to tie the game at 66, Nysier Brooks dunked to give Miami its first lead of the second half at 68-66 with 3:34 left.
Aluma later made two free throws to cut the Miami lead to 71-70 with 57.4 seconds left.
Mutts made one of two free throws to tie the game at 71 with 11.9 seconds left in regulation, setting the stage for the 3-pointers by Wong and Cattoor.
It was Tech's fourth straight game without standout Tyrece Radford. He traveled with the team to Miami but remained suspended and did not suit up for the game.
But he apparently might return to action for the Hokies' next game, which will be next Saturday against Louisville.
"There is a path for Tyrece to return to competition this week if he upholds the expectations necessary. We will continue to evaluate his situation," Young said in a statement issued by Tech on Saturday morning.
A Tech spokesman confirmed Saturday morning that "this week" in the statement meant this coming week, as in the week of the Louisville game.
But after Saturday's win, Young was asked if he was saying that the Louisville game could be Radford's first game back if certain things happen.
"No, I didn't say that. I didn't say that," Young said.
Radford was indefinitely suspended from the Hokies on Jan. 25 after being arrested by Blacksburg police a day earlier.
He was found guilty Wednesday in Montgomery County General District Court of first-offense driving under the influence.
Radford also pleaded no contest Wednesday to carrying a concealed weapon. Judge Randal Duncan took that case under advisement for a year and could dismiss that charge at the end of that period.
"Along with our athletics administration, we take this matter seriously. We do believe that Tyrece has demonstrated his remorse for his actions and has learned from this situation," Young said in Saturday morning's statement. "We support Tyrece’s efforts and will continue to assist him in getting the help he needs along the way."