After 'humongous shot' forces OT, No. 16 Virginia Tech wins at Miami

Cattoor made two free throws to extend the lead to 80-76 with 4.4 seconds left. Mutts then stole the ball.

After scoring a season-high 17 points at Pittsburgh, Mutts topped himself Saturday. The Delaware graduate transfer had 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

"The coaches and all my teammates have been telling me to be a lot more aggressive," Mutts said.

Young said Mutts had "a better look about him" in the two games.

"More adherence to who he really is as a player — he is a hard-nosed offensive rebounder, really good defender," Young said. "How he's playing right now is what I had hoped for all along."

Keve Aluma had 16 points for the Hokies.

Tech guard Jalen Cone left the game early in the first half with an ankle injury. His foot was placed in a protective boot, and he did not play the rest of the game.

But Tech freshman reserve guard Joe Bamisile tied his season high with 11 points. He played a season-high 25 minutes.