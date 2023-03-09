GREENSBORO, N.C. — There will be no magical run through the ACC Tournament for the Virginia Tech men's basketball team this year.

Sixth-seeded North Carolina State rolled over the 11th-seeded Hokies 97-77 in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday night at the Greensboro Coliseum, ending the Hokies' quest to repeat as the tournament champions.

"You come into a tournament like this … with an unbelievable amount of hope and belief that we could pull it out, just because you know who we have on the team," said Tech forward Justyn Mutts, who had 15 points. "Not being able to get it done is a little bit frustrating."

Virginia Tech (19-14) will now wait and see if it will land an NIT bid. The field for that 32-team tournament will be revealed at 10 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.

Tech coach Mike Young hopes his team gets picked.

"I hope like crazy that that comes to fruition," Young said. "Nineteen wins, I think that's worthy. We'll see how all that falls out on Sunday."

The Hokies would like to play in the NIT.

"It would be cool to wear this uniform again, especially with this team, get another opportunity to go out there and play with them," said senior guard Hunter Cattoor, who had nine points. "I'd be grateful."

Wright State graduate transfer Grant Basile said he "for sure" wants to play in the NIT.

After all, the NIT would give Tech the chance to erase the taste of Wednesday's loss.

"That's not the way you want to go out," said Basile, who had 11 points.

Tech last played in the NIT in 2016. The Hokies won the NIT in 1973 and 1995.

"It'll benefit the younger guys a whole lot to be able to have that [NIT] experience," said Mutts, who is in his final college season. "Ace Custis [and the rest of the 1995 team], they made a huge run and won the championship, made them a legend."

Of course, Mutts is already a Tech legend because he was a part of last year's team, which won the ACC Tournament for the first time in school history.

Tech made the NCAA tournament the past two years, but that won't be the case this year.

"I just didn't think we had that point in the season where everything just clicked," Mutts said. "With this team, some games we'd have it, some stretches we would have it, and then it wouldn't stay for too long."

Tech's 14 overall losses are the most for the team since the 2019-20 Hokies went 16-16 in Young's first season in Blacksburg.

"Never could find the right rhythm, the right rotation," Young said of this season. "We didn't [always] have the same personnel [because of injuries]."

"The failing [is] on my part, to be frank."

So how will Young think of this season?

"Good," he said. "Expected a lot better. I hope we have an opportunity to play again."

Tech went just 8-12 in ACC regular-season play before going 1-1 in the ACC Tournament.

"Going into this year, we all had high hopes," Cattoor said. "We just didn't have the year that we needed to have, whether that's my fault for being a leader out there and not doing a good enough job or anything else."

The Hokies had better hope the NIT selection committee was not watching Wednesday's loss.

State's 97 points were the most the Hokies have ever allowed in an ACC Tournament game, eclipsing the 90 points that Wake Forest scored in a 2017 loss to Tech.

"They're a real handful to defend," Young said. "We knew our rotations would have to be on point."

State, which led by as many as 29 points, shot a sizzling 61.9% from the field. The Wolfpack sank 11 3-pointers.

"It's hard to guard …that high-powered offense throughout a whole 30-second shot clock," said Tech point guard Sean Pedulla, who had nine points.

State's effectiveness reminded Young of his team's 86-49 win over St. Bonaventure last season.

"Everything we threw in the air went in the basket," Young said. "[Wednesday] was reminiscent of that."

All-ACC second-team guard Terquavion Smith tallied 30 points — the most any opposing player has ever scored against the Hokies in an ACC tournament game. He surpassed the 28 points that former North Carolina star Tyler Hansbrough scored in a 2009 win over Tech.

"It was hard to stop us all," Smith said. "We were moving the ball, everybody was involved."

Smith was 11 of 13 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range.

"There's only so much you could do against a guy like that," Pedulla said. "Sometimes having a hand up and getting to him just isn't enough.

"He's a pro, so once you see that goal open up, it kind of looks bigger and bigger for a guy like that.

"We were kind of trying to hold on to that ball-screen coverage and kind of make him give it up. … Whenever he'd give it up, he'd just get it right back."

State's other All-ACC second-team guard, Jarkel Joiner, also shined. He had 20 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists.

"Joiner and Smith, they're so dynamic off of ball screens and in the open floor," Young said.

Rodney Rice had 17 points off the bench for Tech, including 15 in the second half. But the game was over by halftime.

After jumping to a 13-2 lead in its regular-season win over Tech, State jumped to a 13-4 lead this time. The Wolfpack led the rest of the way.

The lead grew to 20-10 with 13:29 left in the first half. State was 8 of 10 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range at that point.

State led 53-26 at halftime. The Wolfpack shot 63.6% from the field and 53.8% (7 of 13) from 3-point range in the first half.

The Hokies shot just 32.5% from the field in the first half, when they were 1 of 8 from 3-point range.

"They played really well on the defensive end, just switching everything and causing chaos," Cattoor said. "Once they got stops, I felt like they were able to get into the fast break and really score."

"They were definitely the tougher team," Pedulla said.