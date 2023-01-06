After thrashing Duke, N.C. State seeks win at Virginia Tech

One of the teams that will be playing at Cassell Coliseum on Saturday will be looking to bounce back from a loss to Clemson.

The other team has already done so — in spectacular fashion.

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team will try to snap a three-game losing streak when it hosts North Carolina State at 7:30 p.m.

After suffering a 78-64 loss at Clemson last week, the Wolfpack (12-4, 2-3 ACC) bounced back by knocking off No. 16 Duke 84-60 at home Wednesday night.

"We were very stingy defensively [against Duke]," State coach Kevin Keatts said Friday in a phone interview. "Probably our best defensive game of the year, where we made everything tough. I thought for the first time we played as a unit the entire game defensively. … It was the first time that I felt we had all five guys locked in defensively at the same time."

It was the most lopsided win an unranked ACC team has ever recorded against a ranked Duke squad.

State scored the first 15 points of the game and led 44-22 at halftime.

Duke shot just 39.6% from the field, including 29.2% in the first half. Duke committed 21 turnovers in the game. State, which had 10 steals, scored 30 points off those turnovers.

"We were just very active," Keatts said. "It led to some easy offensive baskets."

Sophomore guard Terquavion Smith scored 24 points against Duke. He averages 18.4 points and 4.9 assists.

"He's matured," Keatts said. "He's still averaging his points, but he's also found ways to impact in steals and defense and also the way he's finding his teammates."

Guard Jarkel Joiner, a Mississippi graduate transfer, tallied 21 points against Duke. He is averaging 16.0 points.

State post player D.J. Burns Jr., a Winthrop graduate transfer, scored 18 points off the bench Wednesday. The 6-foot-9 Burns, who was the Big South player of the year last season, averages 9.7 points.

In the six games since Dusan Mahorcic has been sidelined, Burns is averaging 13.5 points. The 6-10 Mahorcic is out indefinitely with a dislocated patella.

"It's allowed D.J. Burns to play a little bit more and step up," Keatts said.

State was just 11-21 overall and 4-16 in ACC play last year but already has 12 overall wins this year.

"Our guard play has been really strong," Keatts said. "And then we've got some interior scoring, which we've been able to get from D.J. Burns.

"For the first time in a long time, … we can score the ball inside and out. Last year we were so much perimeter [oriented], but now we've got a guy [in Burns] who we can throw the ball inside [to] and be able to score for us. … Most of the centers today are more pick-and-pop up, face-up guys. He's kind of got that old-school game where you can throw the ball in to him."

Guard Casey Morsell averages 13.1 points for State.

Ebenezer Dowuona, a 6-foot-11 post player, and Greg Gantt, a 6-8 forward, made their first starts of the season for State on Wednesday.

State's losses have come against Kansas, Pittsburgh, Miami and Clemson.

The Hokies (11-4, 1-3) lost to Clemson 68-65 on Wednesday night, when they shot just 31.3% from the field. The first two losses in the skid were at Boston College (70-65 in overtime) and at Wake Forest (77-75).

"Our last three, we've been right in all of them," Tech forward Grant Basile said after Wednesday's loss. "We just need to find a way to kind of flip that script."

Tech starting guard Hunter Cattoor has missed the past two games with a bruised elbow.

"Hunter makes a huge impact, but [Clemson] was still a winnable game," Tech point guard Sean Pedulla said after the loss. "It just comes down to making small plays over and over again. … It makes a big difference at the end of the game.

"It's just being smart throughout the game and realizing how big each possession is. I think that's why the games have been pretty close. And maybe they wouldn't be so close if we were more diligent."