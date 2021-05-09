Editor’s note: The Roanoke Times followed former Virginia Tech left tackle Christian Darrisaw through the NFL Draft process. This is the fourth and final part in our series on the first-round pick.

The 10-minute wait between each pick during the first round was an eternity for Christian Darrisaw and his parents.

They were surrounded by an increasingly anxious group of friends and family at the Residence Inn in Ocean City, Maryland, on the opening night of the NFL Draft.

Virginia Tech’s former left tackle was the picture of calm during his playing days, but the stress of draft night was etched on his face.

His body language also gave him away.

Darrisaw was seated on a sofa placed in the middle of a closed off bar area at the hotel. The large flat screen atop the fireplace in front of him was tuned into ESPN.

He fidgeted throughout the night and rarely went more than a minute without checking the pair of iPhones he had on the coffee table in front of him. He tapped, scrolled, typed — sometimes working both phones at once — as he waited for one to ring.

Darrisaw’s mother Kim Cherry sat on his right and his father Jerronney Darrisaw on his left, but conversation was kept to a few whispered words.

The tension built as the middle of the first round came and went without Darrisaw’s name getting called.

Darrisaw’s family voiced their confusion when the New York Jets traded up to take USC guard Alijah Vera-Tucker at No. 14 and jeered at the Las Vegas Raiders’ No. 17 pick. The Raiders drafted Alex Leatherwood, an Alabama alum who was widely considered a second-round pick by prominent draft analysts.

The buzz in the room for the Washington Football Team’s pick at No. 19 curdled into disappointment when Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis’ name was announced.

While guests were able to walk off their frustration by moving throughout the hotel’s lobby, that wasn’t an option for Darrisaw. He had to sit in front of the cameras the league sent him all night as one of 47 virtual attendees.

The celebratory atmosphere Darrisaw’s family envisioned didn’t arrive until two hours and 59 minutes into the night with a call from Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman.

“You ready to be a Viking?” Spielman asked.

No detail too small

The NFL doesn’t allow top draft prospects to wing it on draft night.

Darrisaw’s family had to be on constant lookout for deliveries in the weeks leading up to the event. The league sent each virtual attendee a high definition camera along with all the corresponding equipment — a circular lighting rig, audio equipment, tripod and cables — that came in separate large boxes.

They received another shipment that contained two sets of fitted hats from all 32 teams.

One of the most important items Darrisaw got was a binder full of instructions. There was a detailed guide from the NFL’s production team on how to set up the video equipment, but that was only one small section.

A large portion of the binder was dedicated to what products are allowed on camera. The NFL only allows sponsored products to be visible during the draft. Those companies made it easy on Darrisaw by sending him care packages throughout April.

Darrisaw’s parents took over all the planning duties for the event, and they combed through the instructions to make sure everything was done properly.

As for the event itself, it came together in less than three weeks once Darrisaw found out he wasn’t going to be in Cleveland.

Tony Kennedy, the president of the Maryland Crab Bowl (the state’s high school all-star game), recommended the Residence Inn as hosts to Darrisaw’s mother.

“It was all very quick, I’m astonished it’s finally happening,” the hotel’s director of sales and marketing Courtney Blackford, said beforehand. “There have been no hiccups.”

Blackford helped troubleshoot the family’s unique requests — like running an ethernet camera through the hotel to give them a reliable hard line connection for the draft — and was at their side all night.

Jerronney Darrisaw’s background in event planning also helped ensure no detail was overlooked. There were custom-made centerpieces, a large Virginia Tech-themed banner, a raffle and head fans of Christian’s face.

His mom ordered the desserts which included a multi-tiered cake with NFL Draft topper, and jersey cookies of all 32 teams.

The hotel’s bar staff even came up with a unique cocktail, a combination of vodka, passion fruit liqueur, fresh squeezed orange, dragon fruit Red Bull and grenadine called the “CDC,” or Christian’s Draft Crush.

“We wanted this to be special,” Cherry said. “We worked to dot all the I’s and cross all the T’s, so it would be a night to remember for him even though he wasn’t there in Cleveland. He deserves it.”

One hiccup the family had to leave to Darrisaw’s agent Cody Recchion was the fallout from an oddly timed (and worded) tweet from NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

“One of the draft’s curiosities is Virginia Tech highly rated OT Christian Darrisaw,” Rapoport tweeted, to his 2.7 million followers. “A reason why is that he played with a significant groin injury late in 2020 and quietly had surgery to repair a core muscle injury in January, source said. He did position drills at his Pro Day.”

Darrisaw was confused with the way Rapoport implied he hid the injury, and wasn’t fully cleared to play when it was just the opposite. An MRI picked up the core muscle injury in late December, and Darrisaw’s team fully disclosed the details of it with teams from the start.

The offensive lineman had been cleared for on-field activities for nearly two months by the time Rapoport tweeted about the injury.

“It’s kind of frustrating sometimes to see that, honestly, you got to ignore it,” Recchion said. “For us, we do reach out to someone like him and tell him the truth of what’s going on. You don’t want any misrepresentation out there.”

Recchion downplayed the incident given the feedback he had received directly from NFL teams about Darrisaw’s medical evaluations.

“It’s part of the business,” Recchion said. “Teams know, and that’s all that matters. They do their own research, and he was cleared in the medical recheck.”

On the clock

The Minnesota Vikings kept their interest in Christian Darrisaw close to the vest despite an obvious need at left tackle.

Minnesota released Riley Reiff, its longtime starter at the position, in March. The former first-round pick of the Detroit Lions spent four seasons with the Vikings and started 58 games during that stretch.

He played 1,003 snaps in 2020 (ranked 25th in the NFL), was only called for one penalty and allowed one sack.

Minnesota had only one experienced option on the roster at left tackle — longtime backup Rashod Hill — after it released Reiff.

Darrisaw had two Zoom meetings with the Vikings during the pre-draft process, but never spoke directly to Spielman or coach Mike Zimmer. Half the league sent multiple representatives to Tech’s pro day at the end of March, but the Vikings only sent one scout.

It was those Zoom calls that helped solidify Minnesota’s interest in Darrisaw, particularly the second one in which Vikings offensive line coach Rick Dennison spent an hour going through offensive play calls and pass protections with him.

Spielman told reporters after the draft he kept revisiting those calls in the weeks leading up to the draft, and loved how responsive Darrisaw was.

There were very few concerns about Darrisaw’s talent level after the organization pored over his three years of game film. Spielman described Darrisaw as a “pure left tackle” after the draft with a skill set that fit perfectly in Minnesota’s outside zone run scheme.

Zimmer said he wanted to bring in a tackle with size — Darrisaw measured in at 6-foot-5, 314 pounds leading up to the draft — who had the athleticism necessary to flourish in the Vikings’ offense without sacrificing any power.

Minnesota’s interest in Darrisaw never waivered, but there were plenty of twists and turns on draft night before he fell into the Vikings’ lap at No. 23.

The first round started with Spielman working the phones to move up from their original No. 14 spot.

“I won’t speak of what we were [interested in] trading up for,” Spielman said, after the first round. “I’ll just tell you we were very active making calls up and down all night. In fact, after the third pick, we were working the phones.”

Spielman changed course when the Vikings got on the clock at No. 14.

The organization considered taking Darrisaw there, but opted to drop back nine spots in the first round in a trade with the New York Jets that Spielman said was, “too good of a deal” to pass up. Minnesota picked up a pair of third-round picks in the deal and swapped fourth-round picks.

Spielman gambled that Darrisaw would still be there at No. 23, which made for some tense moments in the team’s war room as the pick approached.

“Once we got down to about four or five picks, we did try to go back up cause we wanted to try to make sure that we got Christian,” Spielman said. “We were unable to do that. Fortunately, we were able to keep the extra picks we gained and got the player we coveted.”

The Viking age

Darrisaw leaned forward with a hand held over his face during his first conversation with Spielman. The hand helped conceal the obvious emotions on display. A hush came over the room as guests slowly realized what was happening.

He put the phone down when the call ended, and clasped his knees without saying a word. It wasn’t until his agent whispered, “Vikings?” that Darrisaw finally let out a relieved smile.

Darrisaw’s father rocked back and forth and his mother leaned back on the couch beaming with pride.

He also took calls from Zimmer and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak before the pick was announced. The call with Kubiak ended just as the Tennessee Titans announced they were taking Darrisaw’s former teammate Caleb Farley.

Darrisaw pumped his fist when he heard Farley’s name, and looked up to see Minnesota had immediately submitted its pick. A NFL production assistant told the family to stand by through a speaker set up under the camera, and the room exploded with applause when Darrisaw’s name was announced.

He was whisked away to Minnesota within hours of getting selected to tour the team’s facilities, meet key members of the organization and take part in an introductory press conference.

Before leaving, he posed for a few photos and thanked as many attendees as he could between calls with the Vikings.

Those close to him had a chance to catch their breath as Darrisaw said his goodbyes.

“There is no script,” Recchion said. “Draft night is unique for everybody.”

The Young Money APAA agent flew from North Carolina to be with Darrisaw’s family on draft night, and while Minnesota was an obvious possibility given its need at tackle — ”they were always in play” — it wasn’t easy being patient.

“It’s tough to see other guys go, but at the end of the day, he’s a Viking,” Recchion said. “He’s ecstatic. I think Christian is going to be happy there.”

Former Virginia Tech offensive lineman T.J. Jackson was among the attendees, and it was an emotional moment for him as well. In 2017, Jackson hosted the then Riverdale Baptist senior on his official visit at Tech, and became a mentor of sorts for the young lineman.

Jackson transferred to Ohio in February and with the team’s spring camp wrapped up, he made the five-plus hour drive from Cumberland, Virginia to be with Darrisaw on draft night.

“I was there from the beginning, the late talks we’ve had, the car rides, seeing his dream come true, I couldn’t miss this for the world,” Jackson said. “I don’t care what I had to do to get here, I wasn’t going to miss it.”

Jackson couldn’t stop smiling as he spoke about Darrisaw’s journey from breakout true freshman to NFL rookie.

“He’s my little brother,” Jackson said. “I can’t wait to see how he does at the next level.”

Neither can Darrisaw’s parents.

Jerronney Darrisaw was exhausted by the end of the night. He leaned against the bar and gathered his thoughts before sharing what he felt when his son’s name was called.

“The emotions ran wild on me,” Darrisaw said. “It was so surreal. He has worked so hard, and when people told him he can’t do it, can’t isn’t in his vocabulary. He’s going to Minnesota and he’s going to show the world what he’s capable of and prove anybody wrong that ever doubted him.”

Jerroney couldn’t hold back the tears talking about Darrisaw going from unheralded prospect to No. 23 pick.

“It was longer than we thought [tonight], but he’s still a first-rounder and no one can take that away from him,” Darrisaw said. “I love that young man from the bottom of my heart. I know his future is going to be great. It’s going to be cold, but I’ll be right there with him, all bundled up, every step of the way.”

