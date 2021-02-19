Aisha Sheppard becomes 'face' of Virginia Tech women's basketball

"I don't want to look too far ahead," she said.

Brooks said he and the 5-foot-9 Sheppard talk constantly about whether or not she should turn pro after this season.

"I talk to WNBA people regularly, just trying to see where her stock is," he said. "They like her a lot. I don't think anybody's going to tell her she needs to come back for another year.

"[But] you don't want to forego an opportunity to be able to come back just for being a third-round pick and maybe have a week or two [in a WNBA camp] to showcase what you can do.

"If she does come back and she gets [point guard] a little bit more under her belt, she'll be more and more attractive to the WNBA. At her size, she needs to be able to be a dual threat and not just a shooter."

Graduate student

Sheppard is as determined off the court as she is on it.

She graduated last summer with a bachelor's degree in multimedia journalism after only three years of college.

"Once I figured out I could, nothing was going to stop me," she said. "I definitely wanted to be able to graduate in three years to have the opportunity to get my master's."