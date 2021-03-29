Aisha Sheppard returning to Virginia Tech for one final year

The NCAA Division I Council granted all of this school year's Division I winter-sports athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Players must renounce that extra year to be eligible for the WNBA draft next month. Sheppard had until Thursday to make that decision.

ESPN predicted in a mock draft last week that Sheppard would go in the second round to Chicago with the 16th overall pick (the fourth pick of the second round). But even second-round picks are not locks to make WNBA regular-season rosters.

"The state of professional sports — the WNBA but also overseas — I think that kind of weighed in a little bit [with Sheppard's decision], just because there's a lot of uncertainty with everything that's going on as far as the world is concerned," Brooks said. "She just weighed all her options and looked at an opportunity to be able to hone her skills a little bit better and make herself more marketable.

"She probably would've been somewhere in the second-round range. … Sometimes when you're there, there's no guarantees [to make a roster]."

The Hokies went 15-10 overall and 8-8 in ACC play this season. Their season ended with a second-round NCAA tournament loss to Baylor last week.