All eyes on: Virginia Tech players to watch during fall camp

Payoute just needs to make it through fall camp unscathed.

The receiver was on track to be a key contributor last year before he suffered a season-ending leg injury at the end of fall camp. He practiced once in the spring before the training staff decided Payoute should have a follow-up procedure in hopes he could put the injury completely behind him.

Quarterback Braxton Burmeister said Payoute is back to his old self in the player-led workouts this summer. Burmeister also made it clear that Payoute is about as gifted of an athlete as there is, a common opinion amongst the team. They still marvel at the video posted to social media of him leaping from a standing position into the bed of a pickup truck.

Tech desperately needs more production out of receivers not named Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson, and Payoute is the one to watch.

Running back Keshawn King

The first thing Fuente mentioned when he discussed replacing Khalil Herbert’s production at the ACC Kickoff was the former Tech running back’s explosiveness.