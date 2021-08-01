All eyes on: Virginia Tech players to watch during fall camp

BLACKSBURG — The start of fall camp is here.
Virginia Tech hits the practice field on Thursday with eyes on Sept. 3’s opener against North Carolina at Lane Stadium.
The team already has a starting quarterback, Braxton Burmeister, in place and some exciting playmakers — tight end James Mitchell and defensive end Amare Barno to name a few — ready to make an impact.
That’s generated optimism behind the scenes even though the Hokies wrapped up spring camp with plenty of position battles unsettled. The wide open pecking order at running back has drawn the most attention this offseason, but the right side of the offensive line and secondary (free safety and boundary safety) are also spots to keep an eye on.
Tech’s coaching staff needs to keep developing more depth as well. Hokies coach Justin Fuente publicly said as much near the end of spring camp when he told reporters there was too much of a gap between the starters and their backups.
“We have got to move those two groups closer together for us to have a chance to have success,” Fuente said.
With Fuente’s goal in mind, here’s a look at players that could help Tech establish that depth this fall at key positions…
Wide receiver Jaden Payoute
Payoute just needs to make it through fall camp unscathed.
The receiver was on track to be a key contributor last year before he suffered a season-ending leg injury at the end of fall camp. He practiced once in the spring before the training staff decided Payoute should have a follow-up procedure in hopes he could put the injury completely behind him.
Quarterback Braxton Burmeister said Payoute is back to his old self in the player-led workouts this summer. Burmeister also made it clear that Payoute is about as gifted of an athlete as there is, a common opinion amongst the team. They still marvel at the video posted to social media of him leaping from a standing position into the bed of a pickup truck.
Tech desperately needs more production out of receivers not named Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson, and Payoute is the one to watch.
Running back Keshawn King
The first thing Fuente mentioned when he discussed replacing Khalil Herbert’s production at the ACC Kickoff was the former Tech running back’s explosiveness.
King sits alongside Marco Lee and Tahj Gary among Tech’s second tier of running backs to open fall camp, but he could play an important role since he’s the most explosive back currently on the roster. King showed glimpses of that as a true freshman in 2019, and his high school film is filled with similar highlights.
The coaching staff is looking for more consistency from King — he mostly played special teams last season — and he has three more weeks to prove himself, but this isn’t necessarily about him winning the starting job.
He would be a nice complimentary back to Jalen Holston, and be able to do some similar things out of the backfield as Raheem Blackshear. King coming through with even a handful of explosive plays this fall would help soften the blow of Herbert’s absence.
Right tackle Parker Clements
Virginia Tech offensive line coach Vance Vice isn’t afraid of starting a freshman ... just ask Christian Darrisaw.
Darrisaw burst onto the scene as a true freshman left tackle when the Hokies visited Doak Campbell Stadium in 2018 for a prime-time showdown against Florida State. It all worked for Darrisaw, who was drafted in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings just a few months ago.
Clements spent much of his time rotating as Tech’s first-time right tackle during the spring. The 6-foot-7, 292-pounder redshirted last season, and is by all accounts ready for a significant role on the offense.
Tech could prefer to go with veteran Tyrell Smith, who was planning to be a student assistant in the weight room before opting to return for another season, to ease Clements into action as Vice did with Doug Nester and Bryan Hudson in 2019 as freshman.
Vice will have a lot more flexibility if Clements is ready right out of the gate, and Tech will feel a lot better about its depth at tackle.
Defensive end TyJuan Garbutt
The departure of three backup defensive ends (Robert Wooten, Alec Bryant and Justin Beadles) this summer to the transfer portal, and the ongoing concerns over Emmanuel Belmar’s health (concussion) has made the position one of the bigger question marks on the roster.
Belmar was expected to start alongside Barno, but he wasn’t cleared for contact during spring and the coaching staff isn’t sure how long it will take for him to get back up to speed in the weeks ahead.
Barno’s presence will automatically create some opportunities for whoever slides in on the opposite side, and Tech needs someone to take advantage of that.
There are some intriguing unproven options starting with Wilfried Pene, last year’s international signee who just moved to defense after spending the last year at tight end. The coaches are also eager to see how Mattheus Carroll, a 6-foot-5, 226-pound signee out of Maryland, and Cole Nelson, a 6-foot-3, 238-pound signee out of Georgia, perform early in camp.
They could end up getting important reps down the line, but the early rotation alongside Barno will likely be made up of veterans like Garbutt, Eli Adams and Jaylen Griffin.
Why Garbutt as the player to watch over the others? He has the most experience with 16 career starts, and has been shown he can be productive (61 career tackles with 10 tackles for loss). He’s also had to overcome a lot the last few years.
He suffered a collarbone injury in the 2019 season opener that slowed him down, and was away from the team dealing with a personal issue until October last year.
Garbutt hasn’t really had an extended run where he was healthy since he was a freshman. This is his chance to prove he can be a more consistent and effective pass rusher, and provide Tech’s coaching staff with a steady No. 2 option at defensive end.