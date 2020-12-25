(Almost) silent nights: Virginia Tech players, fans coping with quiet Cassell Coliseum

Tech has won three straight home games since losing to Penn State. Young said the players have listened to the coaches and have made more of a conscious effort to be enthusiastic on the bench.

"This isn't show up and play and expect 10,000 Hokie fans and the student section to give you an added shot of enthusiasm. That's not going to be with us this year," Young said. "So it's incumbent upon us to create that and be enthusiastic. Our team certainly has been for the last couple weeks."

Fans cannot be as close to the action as they used to be. The ACC is requiring fans to be at least 15 feet away from the court this season.

To keep spectators (who must wear masks and who are given temperature checks upon entering Cassell) away from the players and coaches, the first seven rows in the east stands behind the Tech bench, the scorers' table and the visitors' bench are roped off.

Advertising tarps have been placed over three of those rows. Cardboard cutouts of fans take up a few rows, too.

And the first two rows are now part of the expanded bench areas. Each team bench now encompasses four rows of socially distanced chairs, including two rows on the floor.