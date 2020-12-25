(Almost) silent nights: Virginia Tech players, fans coping with quiet Cassell Coliseum

BLACKSBURG — Men's basketball games at Cassell Coliseum this season don't look — or sound — like they used to.
Under Gov. Ralph Northam’s restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic, a maximum of 250 fans are allowed at games at Cassell.
Tech has not even reached that maximum so far this season. With spectators required to be a on a pass list, the crowds at 9,275-seat Cassell Coliseum have ranged from about 100 fans to about 200 fans at the six home games the Tech men's basketball team has played so far this season.
That makes for a quiet experience for players and fans alike.
"Very, very strange. It was very eerie," Tech fan Mandi Martinez of Christiansburg said before Monday's home win over Longwood as she reflected upon the Dec. 15 home win over Clemson she had attended. "It's hard to jump and do anything that you normally would do at a Hokies game. The guys, whenever they were defending on our end of the court, they were down there screaming, 'Defense!' so you could kind of join in with them a little. But that's about it."
"It's completely different. Quiet, unfortunately," Tech fan Andrew Petersen of Blacksburg said Monday as he recalled the Dec. 8 home loss to Penn State he had attended. "We tried to be as loud as we could."
The 24th-ranked Hokies are 7-1 this year, including 5-1 at subdued Cassell.
"The motto this year has been BYOE — Bring Your Own Energy," reserve guard Jalen Cone said. "That's how we're going to win games, really. We don't have the support physically in the stands. … We've got to bring it on the bench so the guys on the court can feed off it."
"It's different. You notice it during warmups, just looking around and not really seeing anyone," teammate Hunter Cattoor said. "We just have to bring our own energy. That's one of our sayings we say throughout pregame warmups."
But coach Mike Young said he was "really, really concerned" earlier in the season about his team's failure to create its own energy.
"Our first three home games, we weren't very good at all," Young said Tuesday in a phone interview. "I didn't think we were very good at all against Radford. I thought we were terrible against VMI. And the score was indicative of how poor we were [in a 75-55 loss] against Penn State. Just a lack of energy and a lack of enthusiasm [on the team], and I certainly take that personally. That's part of our role as a head coach.
"But we come back against Clemson and we were fired up and energized. You have to create your own energy. There's nobody else. I say it all the time, 'In this locker room is all we've got.’
"There's [a limit of] 250 people in there, and they're way away from the floor. It's different. It's hard."
Tech has won three straight home games since losing to Penn State. Young said the players have listened to the coaches and have made more of a conscious effort to be enthusiastic on the bench.
"This isn't show up and play and expect 10,000 Hokie fans and the student section to give you an added shot of enthusiasm. That's not going to be with us this year," Young said. "So it's incumbent upon us to create that and be enthusiastic. Our team certainly has been for the last couple weeks."
Fans cannot be as close to the action as they used to be. The ACC is requiring fans to be at least 15 feet away from the court this season.
To keep spectators (who must wear masks and who are given temperature checks upon entering Cassell) away from the players and coaches, the first seven rows in the east stands behind the Tech bench, the scorers' table and the visitors' bench are roped off.
Advertising tarps have been placed over three of those rows. Cardboard cutouts of fans take up a few rows, too.
And the first two rows are now part of the expanded bench areas. Each team bench now encompasses four rows of socially distanced chairs, including two rows on the floor.
Fans are not permitted to sit in the west stands this year. The west stands are reserved for the telecast's camera operators, who cannot be on the floor this year; video-board camera operators; and for tables for the television and radio announcers, who are not allowed to sit on the floor at courtside tables this year.
Donors are not allowed to sit at the courtside tables this year, either.
The general public cannot buy tickets to Tech home games this season. Fans have to be put on a pass list by a player, a member of the Tech men's basketball staff, certain members of the Tech athletic department or by the visiting team.
Martinez and her family, for example, were at Monday's game because they know Cone.
Petersen and his family got on the list because they are friends with a few members of the Tech coaching staff.
Cattoor put his parents on the list. Rodney and Kathy Cattoor made the trip up from Florida to watch their son play last weekend against Coppin State and Monday against Longwood.
"It's just not the same. I don't know how these guys bring the energy. I feel sad for the kids," Rodney Cattoor said. "They're making the best of a bad situation."
Rusty and Tracy McCoy of Christiansburg attended the Coppin State and Longwood games because a friend who is related to one of the coaches got them on the list.
"It was fun to be here [last weekend], but it was kind of sad," Tracy McCoy said as she arrived at Monday's game. "You didn't have the crowd and the enthusiasm — no real home-court advantage."
"You've got to watch what you say," her husband said. "Sometimes you'll be watching on TV and you can hear people in the crowd. Sometimes I get vocal, especially when everything doesn't go all right. So I had to tone it down a lot this year."
It is so quiet at games that fans can hear what the players and coaches are saying.
"It was fun because you could hear the coaches talking," Darius Machingo, 16, of Christiansburg said Monday as he recalled attending the opener against Radford.
"We can hear players talking to each other, getting each other excited," Petersen said. "We can actually hear what's going on on the court. I think that's pretty cool."
Young has warned his team about that fact.
"For a young person to hear a player or me use bad language, we're not going to do that," Young said.
The opposing coaches can hear Young, too.
"We disguise our play calls as best we can," he said.