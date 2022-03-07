 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aluma makes All-ACC second team, Gardner on third team

Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma was named to the All-ACC second team for the second year in a row on Monday.

Jayden Gardner of Virginia made the third team.

Aluma, a fifth-year senior center, ranks 12th in the ACC in scoring (15.4 ppg), third in field-goal percentage (53.1%), eighth in free-throw percentage (78.7%) and 15th in rebounding (6.6 rpg). In league play, Aluma ranked seventh in scoring with an average of 16.5 points.

Gardner, a senior forward in his first season at UVa after transferring from East Carolina, ranks 13th in the ACC in scoring (15.2 ppg), fifth in field-goal percentage (50.3%), sixth in free-throw percentage (81.3%) and 11th in rebounding (6.9 rpg).

Wake Forest's Alondes Williams was voted ACC player of the year. Williams received 41 votes, with North Carolina's Armando Bacot the runner-up with 31 votes. Williams, an Oklahoma graduate transfer, became the first Demon Deacon to win player of the year since Josh Howard in 2003.

Williams ranks second in the ACC in scoring (19.29 ppg) and first in assists (5.3 apg). Once postseason play is over, Williams could wind up the first player to ever lead the ACC in both scoring and assists. Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim is currently the ACC scoring leader with an average of 19.32 points.

Voting was done by a 78-person panel consisting of the league's 15 head coaches and 63 media members.

Williams, Bacot (16.6 ppg, league-high 12.5 rpg) and Boeheim were joined on the All-ACC first team by Duke's Paolo Banchero and Miami's Kameron McGusty.

Boeheim nabbed the fifth spot on the first team with 241 points. Aluma had 192 points and had to settle for being the top vote-getter on the second team.

Wake Forest second-year coach Steve Forbes was voted coach of the year, becoming the first Wake coach to earn the honor since the late Skip Prosser in 2003. Wake was picked 13th in the ACC's preseason media poll but finished fifth and seems headed to the NCAA tournament. The Demon Deacons were 6-16 overall and 3-13 in ACC play last year but are 23-8 overall and 13-7 in ACC play this year.

Banchero (17.1 ppg, 7.7 rpg) was chosen the rookie of the year, becoming the fourth Blue Devil in the last five years to win that award.

Duke's Mark Williams, who averages a league-high 2.8 blocks, was named the defensive player of the year. Williams received 46 votes, with UVa's Reece Beekman the runner-up with 20 votes.

Beekman did make the ACC all-defensive team. He leads the league with an average of 2.1 steals.

Dereon Seabron of N.C. State was voted the most improved player of the year. He is averaging 17.3 points, up from 5.2 points per game last season.

Florida State's Matthew Cleveland (11.4 ppg) was chosen the sixth man of the year, becoming the fourth straight Seminole to earn that honor.

Aluma and Seabron were joined on the All-ACC second team by Duke's Wendell Moore, Notre Dame's Blake Wesley and Wake Forest's Jake LaRavia.

Gardner and Mark Williams were joined on the third team by Notre Dame's Dane Goodwin, Miami's Isaiah Wong and Georgia Tech's Michael Devoe.

All-ACC

Player of the Year

Alondes Williams, Wake Forest, 41 votes

Armando Bacot, UNC, 31

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 6 

Coach of the Year

Steve Forbes, Wake Forest, 40 votes

Mike Krzyzewski, Duke, 19

Mike Brey, Notre Dame, 13 

Jim Larranaga, Miami, 3

Mike Young, Va. Tech, 1 

Hubert Davis, UNC, 1 

Tony Bennett, UVa, 1

Freshman of the Year

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 72 votes

Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 4

Terquavion Smith, N.C. State, 1

Trevor Keels, Duke, 1

Defensive Player of the Year

Mark Williams, Duke, 46 votes

Reece Beekman, UVa, 20

Leaky Black, UNC, 7

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 3

Charlie Moore, Miami, 2

Sixth Man of the Year

Matthew Cleveland, FSU, 52 votes

El Ellis, Louisville, 6

Anthony Walker, Miami, 6

Khadim Sy, Wake Forest, 6

Kadin Shedrick, UVa, 5

Quinten Post, BC, 2

Cam Hayes, N.C. State, 1

All-ACC First Team

Armando Bacot, UNC, 380 points

Alondes Williams, Wake Forest, 373

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 372

Kameron McGusty, Miami, 315

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 241

All-ACC Second Team

Keve Aluma, Va. Tech, 192 points

Dereon Seabron, N.C. State, 166

Wendell Moore, Duke, 161

Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 148

Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest, 147

All-ACC Third Team

Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame, 131 points

Mark Williams, Duke, 119

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 119

Jayden Gardner, UVa, 106

Michael Devoe, Ga. Tech, 105

All-ACC Honorable Mention

Caleb Love, UNC, 84 points

PJ Hall, Clemson, 72

John Hugley, Pitt, 54

Charlie Moore, Miami, 42

Brady Manek, UNC, 38

Kihei Clark, UVa, 22

AJ Griffin, Duke, 22

Paul Atkinson Jr., Notre Dame, 20

Terquavion Smith, N.C. State, 15

Reece Beekman, UVa, 15

All-Defensive Team

Mark Williams, Duke, 77 votes

Reece Beekman, UVa, 69

Leaky Black, UNC, 55

Charlie Moore, Miami, 45

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 33

All-Rookie Team

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 77 votes

Terquavion Smith, N.C. State, 73

Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 72

AJ Griffin, Duke, 66

Trevor Keels, Duke, 50

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men's basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

