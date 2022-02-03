Aluma, Murphy shine for Virginia Tech on 'very fun' night

BLACKSBURG — Last weekend, Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla led the Virginia Tech men's basketball team to a win at Florida State.

On Wednesday night, it was Keve Aluma and Storm Murphy who shined.

Aluma scored 24 points and Murphy tallied 18 points to help the Hokies cruise past Georgia Tech 81-66 at Cassell Coliseum.

"We had Hunter and Sean step up at Florida State, and oh my gosh, how fun was that to celebrate?" Murphy said after the win. "And then we have a night like this and the next man's hot. So … it feels good when the basket feels big and shots are going in.

"To have a night like this, it's very fun."

Cattoor had 27 points and nine 3-pointers in the win at FSU. Murphy's backup, Pedulla, had 20 points and six 3-pointers in that game.

Murphy was the backcourt star Wednesday, when he was 6 of 10 from the field and 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

The Wofford graduate transfer had scored in single digits in each of the previous five games. But the point guard tied his season high with his 18 points against Georgia Tech's 1-3-1 zone defense. It was the most points he has scored in ACC play.

"I did notice, just watching film, … where the spots that I might be able to catch and shoot against their zone would be," Murphy said.

"It's belief, right? I just realized, 'Man, I am such a good shooter and I don't need to second-guess anything. Any time I get a glance, throw that thing in the hoop.’ So I just kind of had that mind-set tonight."

His four 3-pointers tied his season high.

"Coach [Mike Young] told me to hit five … this morning. … That was an awesome confidence boost, to hear that," Murphy said.

Murphy had 11 points in the first half, when he 4 of 4 from the field and 3 of 3 from 3-point range. He made three 3-pointers in the the first four minutes. He helped the Hokies build a 46-35 halftime lead.

"[With] the zone, we were able to find some cavities. And he does really a nice job of sliding into those cavities," Young said.

Murphy averaged 17.8 points at Southern Conference member Wofford last season. He entered Wednesday averaging 7.9 points this season.

"[Scoring is] definitely something I know I can do. It's not something I'm dying to prove," he said. "I'm definitely eager to score and know how well I can do that and how much it can help this team when I do have looks."

Virginia Tech (12-10, 4-7 ACC) beat a team by double digits for the second straight game.

"The back-to-back wins just shows that this team is hungry, … really desperate," Murphy said.

Aluma finished one point shy of his season high with his 24 points. After having as many fouls (four) as points in the win at FSU, the fifth-year senior center was 8 of 11 from the field and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line Wednesday.

"Coach Young kind of said zones are meant to kind of keep you on the perimeter, and he wanted to us establish a presence [inside]," Aluma said.

Aluma had 15 points in the first half, when he was 4 of 4 from the field and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.

"What really hurt us was Aluma," Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said.

Aluma scored the 1,000th point of his college career Wednesday.

"I didn't get it in high school, so to be able to get it in college, that's pretty cool for me," Aluma said.

Young first coached Aluma at Wofford, where Aluma was not a big scorer.

"We had a nice little chuckle coming off the next media timeout," Young said. "Aluma had just eclipsed the 1,000-point mark and I looked at him kind of wide-eyed and he looked at me and he said, 'Never in a million years did I think that'd ever happen.' And I said, 'Buddy, you're telling me. I was coaching you.’"

Power forward Justyn Mutts also scored his 1,000th point Wednesday.

The Delaware graduate transfer tallied 10 points, including an alley-oop dunk off an inbounds pass from Murphy. He was 4 of 4 from the field.

He also had eight rebounds and four assists.

"Justyn's a great passer, so he makes a lot of things easy for me," Aluma said.

The Hokies shot 52.8% from the field — their third straight game shooting at least 50%.

They shot 60% from the field in the first half.

"We were able to pick apart their zone a little bit when we got it inside," Murphy said.

With the game tied at 23 with 8:26 remaining in the first half, the Hokies went on a 15-2 run to grab a 38-25 lead with 3:21 left in the half. They led the rest of the way.

Last week, Miami shot 54.7% from the field against the Hokies and FSU shot 50%.

But the Yellow Jackets (9-12, 2-8) shot just 40% from the field.

"After the Florida State win, I think [Young] demanded … for us to be more physical and tough on defense, not letting people in the lane, just to be a gritty team," Murphy said. "Grit, … it's something that we need with the position that we're in right now."

Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe scored 30 points, but the rest of his team mustered just 36 points combined.

"We had some edge to us tonight defensively," Murphy said.

After making 18 3-pointers at FSU, the Hokies made only eight on Wednesday. Cattoor was just 1 of 7 from 3-point range.

But the Hokies were 17 of 22 from the free-throw line Wednesday; the 17 made free throws tied their season high.

"A more concerted effort to drive it and put it in the post," Young said.

Georgia Tech was just 8 of 8 from the line.

The Hokies began a string Wednesday of four straight games against teams with losing ACC records. So the Hokies' two-game winning streak could grow.

"We're finally starting to hit our stride, finally starting to get some juice about us," Mutts said. "There's no more time to waste.

"We're finally starting to finish games out."

