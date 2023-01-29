'Amazing' Cattoor makes big difference for Virginia Tech against Syracuse

BLACKSBURG — If anyone was still unconvinced about Hunter Cattoor's importance to the Virginia Tech men's basketball team, Saturday night's game provided even more evidence.

The senior guard shined offensively and defensively in the Hokies' 85-70 win over Syracuse at Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies' recent seven-game losing streak had certainly revealed how much Cattoor — the Hokies' 3-point ace and best perimeter defender — means to his team. He missed four of those games with a fractured left elbow, including an 82-72 loss at Syracuse on Jan. 11.

But Saturday's rematch was Cattoor's fourth game back. And Cattoor was a big reason the second meeting with Syracuse went differently than the first.

Cattoor had 20 points, six 3-pointers and eight assists Saturday.

"I'm just excited to be back out there and I'm happy we're hitting our stride now, winning games," Cattoor said after the win.

"Hunter hitting six, that's the game-changer," Tech center Grant Basile.

With Cattoor sidelined, Tech was just 3 of 19 from 3-point range against Syracuse's 2-3 zone defense in the first meeting. But the Hokies made 13 3-pointers Saturday, including 11 in the first half.

"The zone will keep you up at night," Tech coach Mike Young said. "Cattoor helps our team a little bit, I think. Anybody that knows our team could recognize that."

Cattoor had 15 points and five 3-pointers in the first half, helping Tech (13-8, 3-7 ACC) build a 52-33 halftime cushion.

"[In the loss at] Syracuse we weren't in the spots we wanted to be in," said Cattoor, whose team had 26 assists Saturday. "Today we had good movement, good team basketball. The ball was moving."

Cattoor also aided Tech on defense.

With Cattoor sidelined, Syracuse guard Joseph Girard had 24 points and 10 baskets in the first meeting. But in the rematch, Cattoor helped limit Girard to seven points. Girard was just 2 of 8 from the field.

"I was just trying to make him uncomfortable and put him in spots where I felt like he couldn't get his shot off," Cattoor said.

The Hokies have followed up their seven-game slide with back-to-back wins. Cattoor also made an imapct in the first of those wins, supplying 15 points and five-3-pointers in Monday's win over Duke.

"He's amazing on both sides of the ball, offensively and defensively," Tech forward Justyn Mutts said Saturday. "He's not somebody you can replace. So not having him definitely hurt us.

"With him being back, … we are primed for a big run.

"He does so many little things. … Eight assists, he's making the hustle plays, he's checking Girard around the entire game, he's fighting over ball screens. He's doing every single thing right.

"He's the voice of reason out there. It might look like it's me, but it's not. It's Hunter."

Young said Cattoor told him before the game that he was feeling about 80-85%.

"He's still a little tender," Young said. "But … he is a heck of a basketball player.

"Wednesday will mark the six-week point for Cattoor [since he was injured], and he's playing like Cattoor [again]."

Mutts also played a key role in the win over Syracuse (13-9, 6-5), serving as a facilitator at the free-throw line in the middle of the Syracuse zone.

He finished two assists shy of a triple-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

"We knew we wanted to get the ball into Justyn Mutts and have him make good decisions, which he did," Cattoor said.

Mutts had a triple-double (12 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists) in last year's win over Syracuse. He also was effective in the Jan. 11 loss at Syracuse, contributing 21 points and nine assists.

"Playing against a zone, … it just gives me a lot of options," Mutts said. "I've got great shooters on the outside. … I've got great finishers on the inside."

What makes Mutts so effective against the Syracuse zone?

"He's got long arms and he can flip it up over the top [of the zone]," Young said. "That's his fourth time playing Syracuse, … so he doesn't get spooked. So the ball comes in [to him], he's going to turn and face, he's going to explore the baseline, … that's a really quick picture [he gets] on where people are deployed and what might be naked."

Basile, who had 26 points in the first meeting with Syracuse, had 25 points and eight rebounds in the rematch.

"Justyn [was] finding me down low," Basile said. "When they have to worry about all those shooters, they're kind of playing two-on-one with me and Justyn down low."

Tech guard Darius Maddox missed Saturday's game because of what Young termed a "family emergency."

With Maddox absent and with point guard Sean Pedulla in foul trouble, redshirt freshman forward John Camden provided needed depth on the wing Saturday. The Memphis transfer had career highs in points (eight) and minutes (27).

"Camden … played a whale of a ballgame," Young said. "He went [the previous] couple games that he didn't play. He didn't stick his lip out and pout like a chump. He continued to work."

The game was a part of the national "Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers" week. Young wore sneakers that were painted last month by Chase O'Brien at Carilion Children's Tanglewood Center in Roanoke.

"Chase … was really excited about coming to the game tonight with his mom and dad," an emotional Young said. "He got sick last night and had to be admitted … and he couldn't make it.

"When he can make it, he's going to have a pretty good seat in the Cassell and he's going to be treated … like royalty."

The Tech coaches' painted sneakers will be auctioned off to benefit the Carilion Children's Foundation's fight against pediatric cancer. Fans can text "Carilion" to 71760 to bid.