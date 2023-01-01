Amoore, Gregg help No. 7 Virginia Tech edge No. 13 North Carolina

BLACKSBURG — Georgia Amoore made the winning free throws Sunday, but she wasn't the only Virginia Tech player who shined down the stretch.

Tech reserve forward D'Asia Gregg sank a 3-pointer, blocked a shot and deflected a pass in the final two minutes to help the seventh-ranked Hokies beat 13th-ranked North Carolina 68-65 in front of 4,186 fans at Cassell Coliseum.

Gregg, in her second season at Tech after transferring from a junior college, had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

"She has not started a game for us since she's been here, but she's finished a whole lot," Tech women's basketball coach Kenny Brooks said. "When she's playing like that, we're really good."

The Hokies (12-2, 2-2 ACC), who beat a ranked foe for the first time this season, bounced back from an upset loss at Clemson last Thursday. UNC (9-4, 0-2) suffered its third straight defeat.

"I said [to the Hokies before the game], 'The narrative at [game's end] was going to be, they're going to say one team had a really bad week and one team bounced back and had a win,’" Brooks said.

"It was big. And we're going to celebrate like it's big — because it's Carolina."

Amoore had 24 points, six 3-pointers, six assists and seven turnovers.

"Prior to this game, I was a bit streaky and a bit in my head about my shot," Amoore said. "That Clemson game just solidified that I have to be aggressive because if I'm not, then God knows what happens. But this game, I knew as soon as I caught it, it was going in."

Amoore played her second straight game in front of her mother, who had flown in from Australia before Christmas.

Freshman reserve Paulina Paris (15 points) made a layup to give UNC a 64-62 lead with 2:55 left. But UNC never made another basket.

Gregg drained her second 3-pointer of the game with 1:45 left to give Tech a 65-64 lead.

"My teammates and my coaches, they [were] just in my ear, like, 'Keep shooting,’" said Gregg, who was 3 of 9 from the field. "So when I had a chance to shoot, [I] just let it go without thinking."

Brooks said Gregg has the green light to shoot 3-pointers.

"When people are really double-teaming Liz [Kitley] and she's open, we have every bit of confidence in her that she's going to step up and make them," Brooks said.

UNC standout Deja Kelly (21 points) was called for an offensive foul as she drove to the basket with 1:23 left, with Cayla King drawing the charge. Kelly fouled out of the game on the play.

"We're not going to talk about the officials," UNC coach Courtney Banghart said when Kelly was asked about that play.

UNC's Anya Poole rebounded an Amoore miss and was fouled. Poole made one of two free throws to tie the game at 65 with 56.6 seconds left.

After Kitley turned the ball over, Poole tried to make a layup. But Poole's shot was blocked by Gregg. After Kitley grabbed the rebound, Tech called a timeout with 14.2 seconds left.

"I just wanted to help Liz," Gregg said of the block. "I saw that she got beat, so I just dropped down and helped her."

The Tar Heels had a foul to give, so they wanted to foul a player who was not in the act of shooting so they could stop the clock and make Tech re-start its possession. Paris tried to foul Amoore as Amoore dribbled at the top of the key, but no foul was called. Kayana Traylor got the ball and passed it back to Amoore. Amoore drove from the top of the key to in front of the Tech bench.

"With about eight seconds, I did smack her, but … they didn't call anything," Paris said. "And then she drove against [Kennedy Todd-Williams]. … I should've went up and just fouled her, smacked her again."

As Amoore attempted a 3-pointer in front of the Tech bench with 1.8 seconds left, she was fouled by Todd-Williams. Amoore made all three free throws to give Tech a 68-65 lead.

"Just thankful that I drew a foul," Amoore said.

"If you count the number of times that they fell on the floor and a foul was called …" Banghart said when asked about that play. "If you fall, you're going to get a call in women's basketball. That's just a thing, right? That's what happened."

Each team then called a timeout.

In Tech's overtime win over UNC in the ACC quarterfinals last March, Tech led by three points with 2.3 seconds left in regulation. But Eva Hodgson drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime.

"As soon as I made those three free throws, I went up to the girls and said, ‘Lock in,’" Amoore said. "Because what happened last time, … scarily similar."

"We had miscommunication [in that game] and we didn't switch and they got off a wide-open 3," Brooks said. "This time I said, 'You guys remember what happened last time?' They said, 'Yeah.’ [Brooks said,] 'You know what we're going to do this time?' [The players said,] 'Switch.’"

Paris tried to inbound the ball to Todd-Williams in the backcourt. But Gregg, who had switched over to guard Todd-Williams, deflected the inbounds pass and UNC was not able to get to the ball before the buzzer.

"I was just locked in, " Gregg said. "I was just focused on not letting my player score."

UNC's Alyssa Utsby (12 points) played just 23 minutes because of foul trouble.

"I think she had her first foul when she came out of the locker room. She had another one when she came out at halftime," Banghart said. "I just don't know why the kid got picked on. … If you're guarding Alyssa and you fall, they're going to call a foul because she's strong."

Tech turned the ball over 20 times and shot just 38.2% from the field against UNC's zone defense. But Tech made 12 3-pointers.

Kitley had 13 points, seven rebounds and six turnovers. King added 12 points.