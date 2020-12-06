‘An immense challenge’: Virginia Tech QB Knox Kadum makes unexpected debut in loss to Clemson

“Honestly, all that was going through my mind was just execute, do whatever, just follow the game plan, follow my assignments, and do whatever I can to help the offense get first downs and move the ball,” Kadum said.

He got a first down on the last play of the third quarter with an 8-yard carry and opened up the forth by completing the first pass attempt of his career on a screen pass to Tayvion Robinson that also went for first down.

“I think that first run, I think that kind of woke me up a little bit because I stood on the sideline for three quarters,” Kadum said. “It was a little cold. I had to warm up. I haven’t been hit since my senior year, two years. That kind of just woke me up a little bit for the rest of the game.”

Kadum finished 4 of 6 for 68 yards and ran the ball six times for 24 yards. He connected with Jalen Holston on a screen pass for a 47-yard gain down to Clemson’s 5-yard line. Kadum got rid of the ball right before getting taken to the ground by defensive end Justin Mascoll.

The Hokies' third fumble of the game kept them from scoring any points, but the offense with Kadum under center had seven first downs and had 124 yards.