‘An immense challenge’: Virginia Tech QB Knox Kadum makes unexpected debut in loss to Clemson

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech quarterback Knox Kadum made his collegiate debut in Saturday night’s 45-10 loss to Clemson late in the third quarter.
It was a big leap from running the scout team.
Kadum jumped up to No. 3 on the depth chart at quarterback earlier in the week after Quincy Patterson entered his name in the transfer portal. He spent Friday night at the Hotel Roanoke going over the game plan with the coaching staff.
He described that scenario as “unlikely”, but Tech got thrown another curve ball on Saturday night when Hendon Hooker and Braxton Burmeister both went down with injuries.
“Was it an odd situation for him? Sure,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said, after the game. “But it’s proof positive that you just never know. You never know when they’re going to turn to you and throw you in there.”
The redshirt freshman didn’t even really have time to feel nervous. Tech expected Hooker to go back in for another series, but the team’s training staff told Fuente he wasn’t available right before the offense was getting set to go back on the field with 1:28 left in the third quarter.
Kadum only got a couple throws in on the sideline before running out on the field.
“Honestly, all that was going through my mind was just execute, do whatever, just follow the game plan, follow my assignments, and do whatever I can to help the offense get first downs and move the ball,” Kadum said.
He got a first down on the last play of the third quarter with an 8-yard carry and opened up the forth by completing the first pass attempt of his career on a screen pass to Tayvion Robinson that also went for first down.
“I think that first run, I think that kind of woke me up a little bit because I stood on the sideline for three quarters,” Kadum said. “It was a little cold. I had to warm up. I haven’t been hit since my senior year, two years. That kind of just woke me up a little bit for the rest of the game.”
Kadum finished 4 of 6 for 68 yards and ran the ball six times for 24 yards. He connected with Jalen Holston on a screen pass for a 47-yard gain down to Clemson’s 5-yard line. Kadum got rid of the ball right before getting taken to the ground by defensive end Justin Mascoll.
The Hokies' third fumble of the game kept them from scoring any points, but the offense with Kadum under center had seven first downs and had 124 yards.
“It’s an immense challenge, but the thing about Knox is he’s a competitor,” Fuente said. “And I’m sure he was nervous. He went out there and competed. And I am proud of him. We say something in Knox in high school. He’s still developing, obviously. But I think as he continues to work and get better, he’s got a chance to be a productive Division I quarterback here at Virginia Tech. So I’m excited about him and his future.”
Kadum was 49-6 at Rome High School as a four-year starter and he led the team to a pair of state championships. The one-time James Madison commit signed with the Hokies after Josh Jackson and Hendon Hooker entered their names in the transfer portal back in 2019. Kadum jumped at the chance to come to Blacksburg when Jackson’s departure allowed Tech to sign a quarterback.
He credited Hooker and Quincy Patterson for taking him under their wing while he redshirted that season and helping him learn the offense. Kadum also said the team’s offensive quality control coach Caleb Geisimino played an integral role in helping him learn how to read defenses.
“There were so many things I didn’t see,” Kadum said. “....And we still, there’s always something to learn and I’m always with him. He’s a great guy, super smart, great football IQ and he’s really helped me a lot.”
Fuente said after the game he isn't sure what Tech's quarterback situation will look like next week, but Kadum is eager to look at the film and learn from both the highs and lows of his debut.
“There’s always things to work on and things to get better at,” Kadum said. “I missed two throws. One was an open out, just kind of hurried it. The other one I overthrew on a go ball to Raheem. There’s always ways to improve but for our first time I’m kind of happy with how it went.”
