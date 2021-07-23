'Anything is possible’: Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente talks running back depth at ACC Kickoff

CHARLOTTE — Virginia Tech’s competition running back remains wide open heading into fall camp.

Tech coach Justin Fuente stressed the point when he was asked about the pecking order at the position at the ACC Kickoff on Wednesday.

"Anything is possible with that crew,” Fuente said.

Jalen Holston and Raheem Blackshear stayed atop the depth chart during spring camp, and probably would be listed as co-starters on the two deep if the season started this week. They were followed by a second tier group featuring Keshawn King, Tahj Gary and Marco Lee.

Gary received high marks for his performance this spring while Lee has slowly gained ground thanks to his dedication in the weight room.

"He's given himself an opportunity,” Fuente said of Lee. “He's a big, strong kid. I can totally see there becoming a role there. We will see in the fall, but he had no chance last year. He's such a big strong, heavy kid. Coming out of junior college with COVID and all that stuff, couldn't get in the type of shape he needed to practice that. Now, he's given himself a chance."