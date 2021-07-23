'Anything is possible’: Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente talks running back depth at ACC Kickoff

CHARLOTTE — Virginia Tech’s competition running back remains wide open heading into fall camp.
Tech coach Justin Fuente stressed the point when he was asked about the pecking order at the position at the ACC Kickoff on Wednesday.
"Anything is possible with that crew,” Fuente said.
Jalen Holston and Raheem Blackshear stayed atop the depth chart during spring camp, and probably would be listed as co-starters on the two deep if the season started this week. They were followed by a second tier group featuring Keshawn King, Tahj Gary and Marco Lee.
Gary received high marks for his performance this spring while Lee has slowly gained ground thanks to his dedication in the weight room.
"He's given himself an opportunity,” Fuente said of Lee. “He's a big, strong kid. I can totally see there becoming a role there. We will see in the fall, but he had no chance last year. He's such a big strong, heavy kid. Coming out of junior college with COVID and all that stuff, couldn't get in the type of shape he needed to practice that. Now, he's given himself a chance."
Lee is listed on Tech’s website at 5-foot-11, 227-pounds. He signed with Tech out of Coffeyville Community College in Tech’s 2020 recruiting class. He had a breakout season — he rushed for 1,570 yards and 16 touchdowns — at Hardaway High School in Columbus, Georgia before heading the JUCO route.
At Coffeyville, he rushed for 1,232 yards and nine touchdowns in two years.
Fuente also left the door open for the team’s summer freshman enrollees to earn reps. The Hokies signed three running backs in 2021 — Kenji Christian, Malachi Thomas and Chance Black — with a fourth (Elijah Howard) opening the year at linebacker.
Black will likely get a chance to develop a similar role to Blackshear, who splits his time between running back and the slot. Fuente said Black — a 6-foot-1, 188-pounder out of Dorman High School in South Carolina — was severely under-recruited as a three-star prospect in high school. The only other power five offer he had was from South Carolina.
Christian reported to Blacksburg with an impressive physique, and at 6-foot-2, is the tallest running back on Tech’s roster. Christian was the team’s third highest ranked recruit in the 2021 class, and first signee out of Alabama for Fuente and his staff.
“They are going to get plenty of chances,” Fuente said, of the freshman. “It's not as deep of a room as it looks like on paper."
Fuente is hopeful someone will make a big push for reps this fall with Tech needing to replace Khalil Herbert’s production. Herbert, who is now with the Chicago Bears, was the team’s first 1,000-round rusher since 2015 and most productive back for the program in a decade.
“It will be difficult to replace Khalil,” Fuente said. “He was the source of so many big plays. “I'm not sure in my coaching career if I've ever had a season with that many big, long runs.”
Hebert had 16 runs of 20-plus yards, four catches of 25-plus yards and a 76-yard kick return. Fuente knows isn't realistic to expect whoever wins the job to be able to match that rare kind of explosiveness, but he does want consistency.
“We're going to need to find a way,” Fuente said. “I don't know that Braxton (Burmeister) is going to be the answer to the production that we lost from the tailback position. We're going to have to have Jalen Holston, we're going to have to have Raheem Blackshear, we're going to have to have some young guys that I think have some real, real talent step in there and be able to contribute as well.”