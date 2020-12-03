 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Appalachian State-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule
0 comments

Appalachian State-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

{{featured_button_text}}
VT logo (copy)

Women’s Basketball

Friday

Appalachian State at Virginia Tech

4 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

TV: ACC Network

Records: Appalachian State 2-0; Virginia Tech 3-0

Notes: The Mountaineers, who went 11-19 last year, are off to a 2-0 start for the first time in 10 years. They have won home games against Charlotte (74-68) and UNC Asheville (70-60). … Sun Belt player of the week Pre Stanley averages 22.5 points for the Mountaineers, while teammate Michaela Porter averages 12.5 points and 11.5 rebounds. … Aisha Sheppard averages 18.0 points for Tech. … Appalachian State does not have a starter taller than 5-foot-11. … This is the teams' first meeting in eight years. … Tech's Elizabeth Kitley is tied for the Division I lead in double-doubles (three). … Tech is tied for the Division I lead with an average of 14 3-pointers per game.

— Mark Berman

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert