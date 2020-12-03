Appalachian State-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

Notes: The Mountaineers, who went 11-19 last year, are off to a 2-0 start for the first time in 10 years. They have won home games against Charlotte (74-68) and UNC Asheville (70-60). … Sun Belt player of the week Pre Stanley averages 22.5 points for the Mountaineers, while teammate Michaela Porter averages 12.5 points and 11.5 rebounds. … Aisha Sheppard averages 18.0 points for Tech. … Appalachian State does not have a starter taller than 5-foot-11. … This is the teams' first meeting in eight years. … Tech's Elizabeth Kitley is tied for the Division I lead in double-doubles (three). … Tech is tied for the Division I lead with an average of 14 3-pointers per game.