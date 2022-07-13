Arians, Chancellor headline Virginia Tech hall of fame class

Two Super Bowl champions and two NCAA champs are part of the new class of the Virginia Tech hall of fame.

Bruce Arians and Kam Chancellor headline the seven-person class, which was announced Wednesday.

Arians, a former Virginia Tech quarterback and ex-NFL coach, guided the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title in February 2021.

Chancellor, a former Tech and NFL defensive back, helped the Seattle Seahawks win the Super Bowl in February 2014.

The class also includes former Tech track and field standouts Marcel Lomnicky and Dorotea Habazin. Lomnicky won two NCAA titles and Habazin won one.

The other members of the class are former Tech strength and conditioning coach Mike Gentry, ex-linebacker Vince Hall and former swimmer Sara Smith.

The new class will be inducted on Nov. 4 at a Blacksburg hotel and will be recognized at halftime of the Hokies' Nov. 5 home football game against Georgia Tech.

Here is a look a the new class.

Arians enrolled at Tech in 1970 (back when freshmen were ineligible for varsity football). For the majority of his years on the Tech roster, Arians was the scout team QB in practice. But he became the starter in the 1974 season.

Arians completed 53 of 118 passes for 952 yards and three touchdowns with seven interceptions in 1974. Arians also ran for 243 yards and 11 touchdowns that year, setting the school single-season mark for TD runs by a QB. His record stood until Jerod Evans broke it in 2016.

Arians served on Jimmy Sharpe’s Tech staff from 1975-77, including two years as a graduate assistant and one year as the running backs coach.

A two-time NFL coach of the year, Arians has been a head coach at Temple and in the NFL for Indianapolis (as interim head coach), Arizona and Tampa Bay. He was an NFL offensive coordinator for Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Indianapolis. He helped the Steelers win one Super Bowl as receivers coach and helped them win another one as offensive coordinator. He is now part of Tampa Bay's front office.

Chancellor helped the Hokies win two ACC titles and the Orange Bowl. He made the All-ACC second team in 2009. Chancellor, who concluded his Tech career at safety, had 208 tackles and six interceptions as a Hokie.

He was chosen by Seattle in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He played for Seattle for eight seasons, recording 607 tackles and 12 interceptions. He was a four-time Pro Bowl pick. He had 10 tackles and an interception Seattle's Super Bowl win in February 2014 and also was part of the team that made it back to the Super Bowl the following season. He still lives in Seattle.

Hall was one of Chancellor's Tech teammates. He made the All-ACC second team in 2005 and moved up to the first team in 2006. He won the Dudley Award in 2006 as the top major-college football player in the commonwealth. He recorded 128 tackles that year.

Hall started a school-record 44 straight games. He recorded more than 100 tackles in three straight seasons. He helped Tech win the ACC crown in 2007.

Gentry retired as Tech's associate athletic director for athletic performance after the 2015 football season, which was Frank Beamer's final season as coach.

Gentry worked for Tech for 29 years. He oversaw the strength and conditioning of all of Tech's teams, but he played an integral role as the architect of the strength program for the football team under Beamer.

He was inducted into the USA Strength and Conditioning Coaches Hall of Fame in 2010.

Lomnicky won the NCAA title in the hammer throw in 2009 as a freshman and won the NCAA crown in the weight throw in 2012.

He was a six-time All-American and a five-time ACC champ. He still holds the school mark in the hammer throw.

Lomnicky has represented Slovakia in three Olympics, including the 2021 Olympics, and in five World Championships. He lives in Slovakia.

Habazin was one of Lomnicky's Tech teammates. After finishing second in the women's hammer throw at the 2010 NCAA outdoor championships, Habazin won the NCAA title in 2011.

The Croatia native was a three-time All-American and a four-time ACC champ. Her school mark in the hammer throw was broken this year.

Smith won six ACC swimming titles in her Hokies career, including five individual crowns. She earned All-America honors in the 100-yard freestyle in 2007.

She won the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle at the 2008 ACC championships. At the 2008 NCAA championships, she broke the ACC record in the 50 freestyle. She won the ACC titles in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle again in 2009.

Smith still holds the school marks in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.

She also was an ACC champ in the 200 individual medley in her career. In 2008, she was named the ACC scholar-athlete of the year for women's swimming. She is now a veterinarian in Colorado.