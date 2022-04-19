Audition time for Aisha Sheppard at Las Vegas Aces camp

It's audition time for Aisha Sheppard.

The former Virginia Tech guard is now a rookie trying to win a job with the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, who began their training camp Sunday.

"It's a hard step to just jump right into the WNBA, so she's been doing great in practice," Aces general manager Natalie Williams said in a phone interview Monday after the team wrapped up its second day of camp. "I love her energy.

"Some kids, it goes a little too fast for them. She seems to be hanging with the pace and making some good decisions."

Sheppard was chosen by the Aces in the second round of the WNBA draft last week.

"This has definitely been a dream come true," Sheppard said from Las Vegas on a Friday video conference. "I've worked my entire life to be here."

Sheppard, who joined her new teammates for pre-camp workouts last week, is one of 16 players on the camp roster. But WNBA teams can have a maximum of just 12 players on their regular-season roster; some squads carry only 11 for salary-cap reasons.

"It's going to feel like freshman year all over again, trying to prove I belong, prove to the coaches that I'm prepared enough to get a roster spot — and not only get a roster spot but to continue to excel," Sheppard said.

"I feel like I have a tremendous upside. That's my advantage over some other rookies. … I don't know if they have the ability to continue to get better like I feel like I can.

"We're all, at this point, playing to survive and to put food on the table, and that's the mentality that I have."

Sheppard made an ACC-record 402 3-pointers in her career. Williams said Sheppard's shooting ability was a big reason the team drafted her.

"We knew she could knock down the 3, and not only that, she has the confidence," said Williams, a former WNBA star. "She's [also] very aggressive, a good defender."

Sheppard could be a good fit for the offense that new Aces coach Becky Hammon, a former assistant with the NBA's San Antonio Spurs and an ex-WNBA star, wants to run.

"They're going to get up a lot of 3s," Williams said with a laugh. "A lot of movement, fluidity, not clogging up the key. So [Hammon] definitely wants to see shooters on the outside.

"We were looking at the players that were left in the draft and she was definitely a great option for us in the system Becky Hammon's trying to run."

Three Las Vegas guards are veterans who are locks for the regular-season roster — Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young. First-round pick Kierstan Bell, whose Florida Gulf Coast team beat the Hokies in the NCAA tournament last month, also plays on the perimeter.

Vegas will play its lone preseason game on May 1. Final cuts must be made by May 5, one day before the team opens the regular season against Phoenix.

"She's definitely doing what Becky Hammon is asking, so she's in a good spot right now," Williams said of Sheppard. "The biggest thing is just continue to show that she can learn the offense, hang with the likes of Kelsey Plum, … be a great teammate and knock down shots.

"She is definitely showing Becky what she can do, and she's doing a really good job."

Sheppard watched the ESPN telecast of the April 11 draft at a sibling's home in Reston, along with about 70 family members and friends.

"It was just a shock to actually see my name on the TV, just because not everybody gets the opportunity to be drafted," she said.

She was taken with the next-to-last pick of the second round. Sheppard was the 23rd overall pick in the three-round, 36-player draft.

"It was very emotional for me," she said. "All of the moments that it took to get there and all the hard times, the good times, everything in between, I kind of remembered all that when I saw my name come across the screen.

"My jaw dropped because I couldn't believe it. I had people say, 'You'll get drafted, you'll get drafted,’ but you never know. So the fact that it happened was just phenomenal."

Sheppard scored a school-record 1,883 points in her Virginia Tech career.

"It goes to show you that no matter what, hard work will always beat talent," she said. "I'm probably not the most talented [player] in this draft, even though I would say that I am. But others would think differently. I'm a second-rounder.

"Let's be honest, people think I'm probably going to get waived. But at the end of the day, I've always driven myself on hard work.

"When I came in [to Tech], I wasn't a star. … So I'll take that mentality that I had, that helped me build the person that I was in Blacksburg, and take that here to the Aces and see what will happen."

Sheppard made the All-ACC first team as a senior in the 2020-21 season, when she averaged 17.7 points and sank a school-reocrd 87 3-pointers.

She considered entering the draft last year but decided to return to Tech for her extra year of eligibility. She made the All-ACC second team as a graduate student this year, when she averaged 13.3 points and broke her own single-season school record with 96 3-pointers.

Sheppard became the highest WNBA draft pick in Virginia Tech history. She was the sixth Hokie to ever be taken in the WNBA draft, but all the others had gone in the third round.

The last Hokie to play in a WNBA regular-season game was Kerri Gardin in 2011.

But the Aces have only seven players on guaranteed contracts, so there is more of an opportunity for Sheppard to land a roster spot in Las Vegas than there would be on some other WNBA teams.

Las Vegas went 24-8 in the 2021 regular season — the second-best record in the league. The team lost in the WNBA semifinals.

"If I am able to get a [roster] spot, … to know that I will be essentially contending for a championship my first year in the pros, it's something that I could only dream about," Sheppard said.

