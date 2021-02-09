August trial date set for suspended Virginia Tech defender Devon Hunter’s case

BLACKSBURG — Suspended Virginia Tech defender Devon Hunter’s case is moving forward.

The Montgomery County circuit court set a trial date for August 30 and 31, according to his attorney Patrick Kenney. Kenney declined to comment on the case when reached by phone on Tuesday.

The grand jury previously returned a true bill indictment — the majority of members found the evidence presented justified prosecution — on a felony charge of strangulation to cause wound or injury.

Hunter is also facing a separate assault and battery of a family member charge (a Class 1 misdemeanor), but that’s considered an ancillary misdemeanor and will move forward in the same manner as the felony offense.

Strangulation of another is a Class 6 felony in Virginia that’s punishable with one to five years in person or up to 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Hunter waived his right to a preliminary hearing in November.