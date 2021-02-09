August trial date set for suspended Virginia Tech football player Devon Hunter

BLACKSBURG — Suspended Virginia Tech defender Devon Hunter’s case is moving forward.

A trial is set in Montgomery County Circuit Court for Aug. 30-31, according to his attorney Patrick Kenney. Kenney declined to comment on the case.

A grand jury in January indicted Hunter on a felony charge of strangulation to cause wound or injury.

Hunter is also facing a separate misdemeanor assault and battery of a family member charge, but that’s considered an ancillary misdemeanor and will move forward in the same manner as the felony offense.

Strangulation of another is a Class 6 felony in Virginia that’s punishable with one to five years in person or up to 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Hunter waived his right to a preliminary hearing in November.