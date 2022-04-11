'Awesome' Virginia Tech the team to beat in ACC softball

This season just keeps getting better and better for the Virginia Tech softball team.

The fourth-ranked Hokies won two games in their three-game series at No. 2 Florida State last weekend, establishing themselves as the team to beat in the ACC and as a legitimate contender for an NCAA title.

Tech (29-5, 13-1 ACC) will no doubt move up a spot or two when the new national coaches poll is announced Tuesday. The Hokies beat FSU 9-6 in nine innings last Friday and squashed the Seminoles 23-9 on Saturday.

"Nobody scores 20 runs off them, so it was a good weekend," Tech coach Pete D'Amour said Monday in a phone interview.

"This team is awesome as far as just being around the kids. I love the demeanor of our team. I love the chemistry of our team. It's fun to be around them. They work hard. They never give up.

"I like where we are. I like where we're headed."

The Hokies remain atop the ACC standings, with Duke (14-2 in the ACC) in second place and Notre Dame (9-3 in the ACC) in third. Tech won't play either of those schools in the regular season. The Hokies have three ACC series left, including a home series this week with Virginia and series against Louisville and Boston College.

D'Amour does not plan to talk to his team about winning the ACC regular-season title.

"It's a realistic goal, but … it takes a lot of luck to win a conference," he said. "If we were to stub our toe and finish second in the league, does that negate what we've done this year? No."

Tech finished one win short of the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City last season despite having to hit the road for both the NCAA regionals and the super regionals.

But Virginia Tech, which was No. 3 in the NCAA's RPI on Monday, is looking more and more like a team that could be chosen as one of the top eight overall seeds in the NCAAs this year — meaning Tech would not only get to host one of the 16 NCAA regionals but, should it win that regional, would get to host one of the eight super regional series as well.

"It's easy to start thinking like that," D'Amour said. "[But] if you start thinking too far ahead, you stub your toe and now you're a 15 [overall] seed and then you're going back on the road [for super regionals] to Norman [to face Oklahoma] or L.A. [to play UCLA."

Tech has 13 regular-season games remaining, including a Tuesday visit to Liberty, before next month's ACC tournament at Pittsburgh.

Were it not for some illegal pitches called against Tech freshman reliever Emma Lemley (Jefferson Forest), Virginia Tech might have swept the FSU series. But the Seminoles (37-4, 11-4) scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally past Tech 8-6 on Sunday.

D’Amour and pitching coach Doug Gillis were separately ejected in the bottom of the sixth for arguing with an umpire during a stretch when Lemley was called for five illegal pitches (for having both feet simultaneously in the air).

"The kid hasn't been called for it in a month," D'Amour said.

FSU’s first run in the bottom of the sixth came when Kalei Harding hit an RBI single off Tech ace Keely Rochard to cut the Tech lead to 6-4. With runners on second and third, Lemley relieved Rochard with one out.

Thanks in part to the illegal pitches (a ball is assigned to the count for each illegal pitch, even if the batter makes contact or swings and misses), Lemley walked both batters she faced and FSU cut the lead to 6-5. The first batter would have struck out and the second batter would have flied out had illegal pitches not been called. Rochard returned to the circle, but Sydney Sherrill hit a three-RBI double to give FSU the lead.

"The thing with Emma is, there's no advantage to what she's doing," D'Amour said. "She pushes off more athletically. She has more power coming off her push-off; she's coming straight off the toe.

"It just feels like it's a rule to punish athleticism. … We have to do something about [the rule] in the summer. I don't know if I have the clout to do that."

Since the loss, D'Amour has received 15 photos of various pitchers who have both feet in the air.

"It's interesting to see how many pitchers in the country are doing the exact same thing," he said. "Most are not getting called."

Lemley (11-3), who is Tech's No. 2 starter in ACC series, started Saturday's win but did not get the decision. She was called for three illegal pitches in that game (by a different umpire than the one who called the illegal pitches Sunday).

But D'Amour said Lemley had not been called for any illegal pitches in the three previous ACC series.

D'Amour said the coaches do not plan to tinker with Lemley's delivery.

"The kid's an athlete, so how do you tone down athleticism?" he said. "It's the way she pitches. It's how her body's built."

D'Amour said he does not plan to reduce Lemley's workload because of what happened at FSU.

"We're going to keep going with her," he said.

But is D'Amour worried more umpires will call illegal pitches when Lemley is in the circle?

"I don't think it should be an issue anymore, but you just never know," he said.

