Basile scores 30 points in Virginia Tech debut

BLACKSBURG — The big guy from Wright State was a big success in his Virginia Tech debut.

Wright State graduate transfer Grant Basile had 30 points, 10 rebounds and six 3-pointers to help the Hokies thrash Delaware State 95-57 on Monday night at Cassell Coliseum.

"I didn't feel too much [nerves from] being the first time I played for Virginia Tech," Basile, 22, said after the game. "I've played a lot of basketball games. I was just excited to get out there and play again."

The 6-foot-9 post player had the most points by a player in his Virginia Tech debut since Landers Nolley II scored 30 points in his debut at Clemson in November 2019.

Basile said it was cool to play in Cassell for the first time.

"The student section was fantastic," he said. "It was a really good environment. I was really excited to kind of see it."

Basile credited his six 3-pointers to "a lot of hard work."

"Our coaching staff's in the gym with us every single day. There's a bunch of us that work out," he said. "One of the best things about Virginia Tech, and it was the same way at Wright State, is we have guys that want to be in the gym.

"It's not just practice; you need to get extra shots, extra work. And we have guys that do that. You can see that [with] the way we shoot."

Basile was 6 of 9 from 3-point range.

"He shot it well," Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said.

Basile averaged 18.4 points as a fourth-year junior at Wright State last year, when he was 39 of 138 (28.3%) from 3-point territory.

"Last year I did not shoot the basketball well," he said. "I was a little banged-up last year, but that's not why I didn't shoot well. I just needed to trust my shot more. I trusted it tonight, let it fly."

Basile was 12 of 16 from the field Monday. The two-time All-Horizon League second-team pick had 23 points in the first half, helping Tech build a 56-31 halftime lead.

"He's a really confident player. I think that comes with age and experience," point guard Sean Pedulla said. "I told him, 'I'm going to get you open shots.’

"Once he saw a couple of those go down, he just kind of caught fire."

Young was not thrilled with Basile's defense, though.

"He's going to have to guard better,'" Young said. "He doesn't have the right look yet defensively. He's capable, and we'll get him there."

The Hokies played without starting power forward Justyn Mutts, who watched the game from the bench. Mutts was serving a one-game, NCAA-mandated suspension for playing in the Tampa Bay Pro Combine in April after declaring for the NBA Draft. That combine was not sanctioned by the NBA.

"I don't want to play ever again in my career without Mutts," Young said. "I'm gnashing my teeth and I'm mad as a hornet at the half. I didn't think we guarded very well — 31 first-half points.

"And then it dawned on me — you're playing without, I think, the best defensive player in the ACC. … He just covers up so many things with his communication, his vision and basketball IQ."

Basile, who had been the front-runner to fill Tech's starting center vacancy, instead started at power forward Monday because of Mutts' absence.

Lynn Kidd, a 6-10 junior, started at center. He had eight points and 10 rebounds in the first start of his college career.

Kidd is in his second season at Tech after transferring from Clemson. Kidd played a total of just 25 minutes for Tech last year.

"I think he had a little heart-to-heart with himself: ‘I've got unbelievable physical tools. I'm beyond ready to play at this level and be a factor in the Atlantic Coast Conference,’" Young said.

"I can't tell you how serious he was throughout the summer. … Every single day with David Jackson in the weight room. He's up in the office … every afternoon watching film. … He has worked his tail off.

"He's a big-league athlete and he's strong as an ox."

But Kidd, not Basile, will likely be the one who comes off the bench when Mutts returns to the lineup Thursday against Lehigh.

Pedulla had 18 points, five 3-pointers and eight assists.

Pedulla, a sophomore who has succeeded Storm Murphy as Tech's starting point guard, made the first start of his college career Monday.

"It was obviously rewarding and exciting," Pedulla said. "One of my best friends is Lynn Kidd, so starting your first game with him together was kind of cool."

Junior guard Darius Maddox had 14 points in the first start of his college career.

Rice transfer Mylyjael Poteat had nine points off the bench in his Tech debut, while Memphis transfer John Camden had six points off the bench in his Tech debut.

Freshman reserve M.J. Collins had four points off the bench in his college debut.

Collins was the only one of Tech's four scholarship freshmen who played Monday. Rodney Rice is recovering from ankle surgery. Young said Darren Buchanan Jr. and Patrick Wessler will redshirt this season.