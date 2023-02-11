NOTRE DAME, Ind. — For the first time in 20 years, a Virginia Tech men's basketball player has scored at least 30 points in back-to-back games.

And for the first time all season, the Hokies were able to walk out of a foe's arena victorious.

Tech center Grant Basile scored a season-high 33 points for the second straight game as the Hokies beat Notre Dame 93-87 at Purcell Pavilion.

"He's playing really good basketball," Tech coach Mike Young said. "Great presence.

"He's kind of come into his own here before our eyes. He's had a really good year, but over the last … three weeks he's been really, really good.

"Awfully proud of Grant."

Basile, a Wright State graduate transfer, became the first Hokie with back-to-back games of at least 30 points since Bryant Matthews pulled off that feat against Morgan State and Old Dominion in December 2003.

Basile, a Wisconsin native, had more than 30 friends and family members in the crowd cheering him on Saturday. Notre Dame was among the final four schools Basile considered last year before transferring to Virginia Tech.

He had 28 points in the second half.

"They started to switch on some stuff; we started taking advantage of some mismatches inside," Basile said. "Hunter [Cattoor] did a great job kind of getting that hockey assist [leading to the assist] and then Justyn [Mutts] would throw it in."

Leading 67-63 with 9:38 left, Tech (15-10, 5-9 ACC) went on an 18-12 run to build an 85-75 cushion with 3:49 to go. Basile had 16 points in that run.

"They just couldn't figure out how to guard him," Young said.

Basile also had a 33-point outing in Wednesday's loss to Boston College.

"Our guys have been doing a really good job just trying to find the mismatch and it's been, the last two games, me," he said. "When you have a guy like Justyn Mutts out there that passes it and Hunter Cattoor the way he shoots it, it really helps."

Basile is averaging 24.3 points in his last six games.

"Just getting a little more comfortable and more confident," Basile said of this stretch.

It was Basile's third game of the season with at least 30 points. He became the first Hokie to accomplish that since Erick Green had four of those games in the 2012-13 season.

Basile was 13 of 19 from the field, including 11 of 15 in the second half. The 13 baskets were the most ever scored by a Hokie in an ACC game.

"He's a great inside presence to have," Mutts said. "It opens up a lot for our team."

Basile also had three 3-pointers and seven rebounds.

The Hokies improved to 1-7 in opponents' arenas this season.

"We've lost a lot of close games on the road, so it's good to finally be on that other side," Basile said.

Mutts made a free throw to give Tech the lead for good at 60-59 with 11:25 left.

Mutts had 19 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

"Justyn did a great job getting downhill, drawing people towards him and then just dishing it off," Basile said.

Notre Dame (10-15, 2-12) lost to Tech for the fifth straight time.

Tech's 93 points were the most the team has scored against an ACC foe since a triple-overtime loss to Miami three years ago.

"It was … about us playing Virginia Tech basketball. Lately we haven't really been doing that," Mutts said. "So to connect on all cylinders today was good for Tech."

Tech shot 57.1% from the field, including 60.7% in the second half.

"We did a good job moving the ball, everybody sharing," Mutts said. "When we're … sharing the ball like that, we're hard to guard."

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey's team had 13 3-pointers to Tech's nine. But the Hokies scored 42 points in the paint.

"He's playing a smaller lineup," Young said. "We thought we could do more in the post."

Tech's paint touches led to plenty of free throws. Tech was 20 of 25 from the free-throw line to Notre Dame's 6 of 7.

Hokies guard MJ Collins, who broke his nose against Virginia last weekend, wore a protective face mask for the second straight game. He was scoreless in his first game with the mask Wednesday — when he was in pain after he was struck on the unprotected tip of his nose in the first half — but bounced back with 12 points Saturday.

"He was terrific," Young said.

Sean Pedulla had 12 points and five assists for Tech.

Notre Dame shot 54.8% from the field.

Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski, who entered the game averaging 14.2 points, had a career-high 33 points. The 6-foot-10 Laszewski, in his fifth season at Notre Dame, made six 3-pointers. He had 20 points and four 3-pointers in the first half.

"He was doing a good job attacking all of our switches," Mutts said.

Cormac Ryan had 17 points and five 3-pointers for the Fighting Irish.

Tech led 43-40 at halftime. Tech was 7 of 14 from 3-point range in the first half.

Hokies guard Darius Maddox missed his fifth straight game because of a family matter. Young said he does not yet know if Maddox will rejoin the team this season.

"His family, that whole situation, is making progress," Young said.