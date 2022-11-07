Basile shines in Virginia Tech debut

BLACKSBURG — Wright State graduate transfer Grant Basile had 30 points, 10 rebounds and six 3-pointers to lead the Virginia Tech men's basketball team to a season-opening 95-57 win over Delaware State on Monday night at Cassell Coliseum.

It was the Tech debut for Basile.

Sophomore point guard Sean Pedulla had 18 points, five 3-pointers and eight assists in his first career start for Tech.

Junior guard Darius Maddox had 14 points in his first career start for the Hokies.

Tech played without starting forward Justyn Mutts, who was serving a one-game, NCAA-mandated suspension for participating in the Tampa Bay Pro Combine in April after he declared for the NBA Draft. The combine was not certified by the NCAA.

Mutts, wearing a suit and tie, watched Monday's game from the Tech bench.

Junior post player Lynn Kidd started in Mutts' place. He had eight points and 10 rebounds in his Tech starting debut.

Rice transfer Mylyjael Poteat had nine points off the bench in his Tech debut.

Memphis transfer John Camden had six points off the bench in his Tech debut.

Tech freshman M.J. Collins had four points off the bench in his college debut.

Delaware State won just two games last season.

More to come later.