Basketball future of Virginia Tech's Tyrece Radford 'up in the air'

He subsequently had a positive reading on his vehicle’s interlock ignition device, according to court files. The date of the offense was May 3.

Turk said last month that Radford "was not supposed to have any alcohol."

Because of the positive reading, Radford received a violation notice for allegedly failing to comply with the terms and conditions of his Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program. A revocation hearing was scheduled for May for a judge to decide whether Radford's suspended jail sentence should be imposed and whether his Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program agreement should be revoked.

The initial revocation hearing was continued until this month. Turk had said last month that the judge took the matter under advisement "with the hopes that Tyrece will not have any other positive alcohol readings."

Blankenship said at Monday's hearing that Radford told the Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program he was moving back to Louisiana and thus wanted the ignition interlock device removed from his car. She said her office granted his request.

But she said that in the period between his request and the removal of the device, Radford had "an additional positive reading." She said the date of the second positive reading was July 3.