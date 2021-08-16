Basketball future of Virginia Tech's Tyrece Radford 'up in the air'

CHRISTIANSBURG — Tyrece Radford is no longer in legal trouble over a positive reading on an ignition interlock device.
But whether he ever plays basketball for Virginia Tech again remains to be seen.
Radford, who was was found guilty Feb. 3 of first-offense driving under the influence, was back in Montgomery County General District Court on Monday for two charges related to a May 3 positive reading on his vehicle’s interlock ignition device.
Montgomery County General District Court Judge Gino Williams dismissed those charges Monday, even though it was revealed at Monday's hearing that Radford had a second positive reading on his car's device on July 3. The device tests for the presence of alcohol in the driver’s breath.
Radford entered the transfer portal in late June, just before the NCAA's July 1 deadline for athletes to enter the portal if they want to transfer without having to sit out a year.
Radford's attorney, Jimmy Turk, said at Monday's hearing that the Louisiana native "has gone back to Louisiana."
"He was a student here," Turk said in court as Radford stood beside him. "He still could be. That is up in the air right now as well."
Jennifer Blankenship of the Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program said at Monday's hearing that Radford had told her office that he was moving back to Louisiana.
Radford is still in the transfer portal, a Tech spokesman confirmed Monday.
Radford, who was a Tech standout the past two seasons, declined to answer questions outside the courtroom Monday.
He still lists himself as a "Virginia Tech guard" in his Twitter bio.
Radford is included on the Hokies' roster for the upcoming season on the Tech athletic department's website, although he is the only player listed without an accompanying head shot. But a Tech spokesman said recently that Radford's inclusion on the roster "does not signify anything for now" and that he was simply treating Radford as a current Tech student-athlete until he is told otherwise.
Radford was found guilty Feb. 3 in Montgomery County General District Court of first-offense driving under the influence. Radford and Turk reached a plea agreement on the DUI charge with the Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office. Under the plea agreement, Radford pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence with the stipulation that he be found guilty.
Judge Randal Duncan sentenced Radford to a 60-day suspended jail sentence and a $1,000 fine, with $750 of that suspended. Radford was placed on probation for 12 months.
Radford, who has a Louisiana driver’s license, also had his driving privileges in Virginia revoked for 12 months — unless he got a Virginia driver’s license, in which case his license was to be restricted and he must have the ignition interlock device in his car.
He subsequently had a positive reading on his vehicle’s interlock ignition device, according to court files. The date of the offense was May 3.
Turk said last month that Radford "was not supposed to have any alcohol."
Because of the positive reading, Radford received a violation notice for allegedly failing to comply with the terms and conditions of his Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program. A revocation hearing was scheduled for May for a judge to decide whether Radford's suspended jail sentence should be imposed and whether his Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program agreement should be revoked.
The initial revocation hearing was continued until this month. Turk had said last month that the judge took the matter under advisement "with the hopes that Tyrece will not have any other positive alcohol readings."
Blankenship said at Monday's hearing that Radford told the Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program he was moving back to Louisiana and thus wanted the ignition interlock device removed from his car. She said her office granted his request.
But she said that in the period between his request and the removal of the device, Radford had "an additional positive reading." She said the date of the second positive reading was July 3.
Turk said that after the second positive reading occurred, Radford completed a class in Louisiana related to alcohol and driving. Radford confirmed in court that he had indeed completed the class.
Blankenship said at the hearing that the interlock ignition device is now off Radford's car and that he no longer has a restricted driver's license.
So Williams ruled that he is "going to get rid of those" revocation charges.
Williams told Radford that if he wished to drive in Virginia again, Radford would need to get the ignition interlock device put back on his car.
Radford averaged 12.2 points and 5.9 rebounds as a third-year sophomore last season, when he helped the Hokies make the NCAA Tournament. He earned All-ACC honorable mention.
The guard/forward was suspended from the team Jan. 25 after being arrested by Blacksburg police a day earlier on charges of first-offense driving while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon. He was suspended for four games and did not return to action until a Feb. 23 loss to Georgia Tech.
In addition to the plea agreement on the DUI charge, Radford also pleaded no contest Feb. 3 to carrying a concealed weapon. Duncan took the gun case under advisement for a year.
Tech coach Mike Young could not be reached for comment Monday.