Basketball roundup: UVa No. 23, Virginia Tech No. 24 in new AP poll

The preseason Southeastern Conference player of the year was released from the hospital last week, 10 days after collapsing on the court at Florida State and needing emergency medical attention.

White said “I have no idea” whether Johnson will be able to play again this season and added, “even if I did, I couldn’t talk about it" because of privacy laws.

Johnson had a positive COVID-19 test months before his Dec. 12 collapse. Although the cause of Johnson’s collapse has not been revealed, the coronavirus can lead to myocarditis, a viral infection of the heart muscle. At its most severe, myocarditis can lead to sudden cardiac arrest and has been a documented cause of death for young, otherwise healthy athletes.

The Gators (3-1) postponed four games following Johnson's collapse and took 15 days off. They returned to practice Sunday and will get back on the court Wednesday night at Vanderbilt.

Stanford women still No. 1

Stanford faced its first real test of the season and passed it to remain the top team in the AP women's basketball poll.