Basketball roundup: UVa No. 23, Virginia Tech No. 24 in new AP poll

Virginia dropped seven spots to No. 23 in the new Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll Monday, while Virginia Tech remained No. 24.
UVa (4-2) was No. 16 in last week's poll but followed up last Tuesday's win over William and Mary with a 98-75 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga last weekend.
The Hokies (7-1) played just once last week, beating Longwood last Monday.
Virginia Tech will host Miami on Tuesday, while Virginia will visit Notre Dame on Wednesday. The Hokies and Cavaliers will square off in Charlottesville on Saturday.
Gonzaga stayed No. 1 in the new poll, earning 62 of 64 first-place votes. No. 2 Baylor received the other two first-place votes.
The Big Ten has nine teams in the Top 25, including newcomers Northwestern (No. 19) and Minnesota (No. 21). Northwestern is ranked for the first time since Nov. 13, 2017, while Minnesota is ranked for the first time since Dec. 4, 2017.
Florida State was the highest-ranked team from the ACC at No. 18. Duke held steady at No. 20.
North Carolina and Xavier dropped out of the poll.
NOTES
Johnson coaching in practice
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson is back with the team and working as a coach in practice, coach Mike White said Monday.
The preseason Southeastern Conference player of the year was released from the hospital last week, 10 days after collapsing on the court at Florida State and needing emergency medical attention.
White said “I have no idea” whether Johnson will be able to play again this season and added, “even if I did, I couldn’t talk about it" because of privacy laws.
Johnson had a positive COVID-19 test months before his Dec. 12 collapse. Although the cause of Johnson’s collapse has not been revealed, the coronavirus can lead to myocarditis, a viral infection of the heart muscle. At its most severe, myocarditis can lead to sudden cardiac arrest and has been a documented cause of death for young, otherwise healthy athletes.
The Gators (3-1) postponed four games following Johnson's collapse and took 15 days off. They returned to practice Sunday and will get back on the court Wednesday night at Vanderbilt.
Stanford women still No. 1
Stanford faced its first real test of the season and passed it to remain the top team in the AP women's basketball poll.
The Cardinal beat then-No. 10 UCLA 61-49 on Dec. 21, pulling away late in the only game between ranked opponents last week. Stanford again received 26 first-place votes Monday from a 30-member national media panel.
Louisville remained No. 2. North Carolina State moved up to third, edging UConn by a point in the poll.
Syracuse remained No. 22. But the Orange announced Sunday that a positive COVID-19 test was confirmed within the program. The team canceled its game with Morgan State scheduled for Monday night and could have to postpone its home game against North Carolina on Thursday.
— Staff and wire reports