Basketball roundup: Virginia Tech women end skid

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Elizabeth Kitley had 18 points and 14 rebounds as the Virginia Tech women's basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak with a 66-54 win over North Carolina on Thursday.

The Hokies (7-4, 2-4 ACC) won for the first time since Dec. 10.

Cayla King had 15 points, five 3-pointers and seven rebounds off the bench for Tech, which outrebounded UNC 50-35.

Aisha Sheppard also tallied 15 points for Tech, while Georgia Amoore had 12 points and seven assists.

Down 24-21, Tech scored the final six points of the second quarter and the first six points of the third to build a 33-24 lead with 7:24 left in the third. Tech led the rest of the way.

The Tar Heels scored six straight points to cut the lead to 56-50 with 2:33 left. But King sank a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 59-50.

After UNC's Deja Kelly made two free throws, King sank Tech's 11th 3-pointer of the game for a 62-52 cushion with 1:55 to go.

The Hokies shot just 34.9% from the field, but UNC (7-4, 2-4) shot only 27%.

LOCAL MEN

William Peace 93, Ferrum 85