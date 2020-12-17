Basketball roundup: Virginia Tech women fall at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The Notre Dame women's basketball team beat Virginia Tech 84-78 on Thursday, handing the Hokies their first loss of the season.
It was the first road game of the season for Tech (6-1, 1-1 ACC).
"I really don't think that we deserved to win it, the way we played down the stretch," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. "We didn't execute well at all."
Freshman Maddy Westbeld had 23 points for Notre Dame (3-3, 1-1), while Sam Brunelle added 17 points and five 3-pointers off the bench.
Elizabeth Kitley (25 points) scored to give Tech a 75-73 lead with 2:27 left. But Westbeld made a layup to tie the game and start a 9-0 Notre Dame run.
After Brunelle blocked Kitley's shot, Anaya Peoples (15 points) made a layup to give Notre Dame a 77-75 lead with 1:19 to go.
Westbeld stole the ball from Kitley. Peoples scored again to extend the lead to 79-75 with 31 seconds left.
After Cayla King missed a 3-pointer, ex-Hokie Dara Mabrey (six points) sank two free throws for an 81-75 cushion.
Katlyn Gilbert later made a free throw for an 82-75 lead.
Kitley, who was often double- and triple-teamed, had six of Tech's 21 turnovers.
"It's almost like mental errors," Brooks said of the team's turnovers. "There were several times … where we just didn't take care of the basketball."
Georgia Amoore (23 points) made back-to-back 3-pointers to give Tech a 70-64 lead with 8:20 left.
"If we're only going to have two kids [Kitley and Amoore] contribute, it's going to be a long night for us," Brooks said.
Tech's Aisha Sheppard had 14 points before fouling out with 3:18 left. King, who was coming off a 29-point outing against Pittsburgh, also got in foul trouble and scored no points Thursday.
Notre Dame shot 52% from the field.
"We allowed them to get to the paint," Brooks said.
Duke transfer Azana Baines did not make her Tech debut Thursday, even though the NCAA Division I Council gave transfers a blanket waiver Wednesday to play this school year. But Brooks said the ACC still needs to approve her waiver.
"I have no idea why it's taking so long," he said.
LOCAL WOMEN
Longwood 84, Radford 55
FARMVILLE — Kyla McMakin and Adriana Shipp scored 20 points apiece Wednesday to lead the Lancers (2-4, 2-0 Big South) to their second win over the Highlanders (0-4, 0-2) in as many nights.
Ariel Williams had 12 points for Radford, while Tina Lindenfeld added 11 points.
The Highlanders shot 30.3% from the field.
The Lancers made 11 3-pointers.
NOTE
Florida postpones next 3 games
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida has postponed its next three men's basketball games while forward Keyontae Johnson continues to show "truly encouraging signs of progress,” athletic director Scott Stricklin said Thursday.
Johnson collapsed on the court during a game at Florida State on Saturday and remains hospitalized at UF Health while undergoing further tests and evaluation. He is alert, moving, talking and even chatting with friends and teammates via FaceTime.
The Gators had been scheduled to host Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Florida A&M on Sunday and James Madison on Tuesday. They will try to make up all three games later this season, but the priority will be to get through Southeastern Conference play.
Florida’s next game is now Dec. 30 at Vanderbilt, the league opener for both teams. The Gators (3-1) have now postponed or canceled six games already, including against UMass Lowell, Virginia and Oklahoma to open the season.
ACC MEN
LATE WEDNESDAY
Pitt 70, Miami 55
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Au'Diese Toney and Ithiel Horton combined to score 29 of their 33 points in the second half as Pittsburgh (5-1, 1-0 ACC) pulled away for a win over short-handed Miami.
Horton, a sophomore transfer who averaged 13.2 points and shot 41% from 3-point range at Delaware, had a season-high 18 points.
Isaiah Wong scored 21 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range for the Hurricanes (3-2, 0-1). Anthony Walker added 12 points and a career-high 10 rebounds. Miami went into the game with only seven healthy scholarship players and Matt Cross left the game with about 12 minutes left and did not return.
No. 21 Duke 75, Notre Dame 65
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Matthew Hurt scored 18 points, and Chicago native DJ Steward added 16 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds to help the Blue Devils (3-2, 1-0) beat Notre Dame in their ACC opener.
Dane Goodwin scored 25 points for the Irish (2-3, 0-1), hitting 10 of 12 shots from the field with four 3-pointers.
Notre Dame got as close in the second half as 55-50 with 10:42 to go, but Duke responded with a 9-0 spurt and later pushed its lead to 73-56 with 4:38 remaining.
TOP 25 MEN
LATE WEDNESDAY
No. 7 Villanova 85, Butler 66
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Collin Gillespie and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl each scored 18 points for the Wildcats (6-1, 2-0 Big East), and coach Jay Wright won his 600th career game in a victory over Butler.
Jair Bolden scored 18 for the Bulldogs (1-1, 0-1), who played their first game in 21 days after the program paused due to COVID-19 protocols.
No. 11 Texas 79, Sam Houston St. 63
AUSTIN, Texas — Courtney Ramey had 17 points and six assists, and Greg Brown added 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Longhorns (6-1) past Sam Houston State.
Zach Nutall led the Bearkats (3-5) with 23 points.
Purdue 67, No. 20 Ohio State 60
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Trevion Williams scored 16 points and came close to a triple-double for Purdue (5-2 1-0 Big Ten) in an upset win.
Williams had nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists in his second game coming off the bench. Justice Sueing led the Buckeyes (5-1, 0-1) with 14 points.
