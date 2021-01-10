Basketball roundup: Virginia Tech women lose 4th straight

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Dravon Mangum scored 16 points Sunday to help the Highlanders beat the Buccaneers for the second time in as many days.

Fah’Mir Ali had 12 points for the second-place Highlanders (8-6, 7-1 Big South), who won their fourth straight game. The Bucs (1-9, 0-6) lost their sixth straight game.

Radford led just 24-20 at halftime but shot 61.5% from the field in the second half to the Bucs’ 30.4%.

Radford’s Quinton Morton-Robertson missed his fourth straight game (COVID-19 protocols).

NOTE

UVa game time changed

The ACC announced Sunday that the time for the Virginia men's basketball team's home game Wednesday against Notre Dame has been pushed back from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., kicking off what has been reduced to an ACC Network tripleheader.

The time was changed because Georgia Tech's 8:30 p.m. game with Pittsburgh that day has been postponed because of Georgia Tech's COVID-19 issues. It was the third straight game Georgia Tech has had to postpone because of its COVID-19 pause. Louisville's 4:30 p.m. game with Wake Forest that day has been pushed back to 8:30 p.m.