Basketball roundup: Virginia Tech women lose 4th straight
Basketball roundup: Virginia Tech women lose 4th straight

VT logo (copy)

ATLANTA — Lorela Cubaj made two free throws with 2.6 seconds left to give the Georgia Tech women's basketball team a 56-54 win over Virginia Tech on Sunday.

The Hokies (6-4, 1-4 ACC) lost their fourth straight game.

Trailing 43-33 after three quarters, the Yellow Jackets (6-3, 4-2) went on an 11-0 run to grab a 44-43 lead with 5:44 to go.

Virginia Tech's Aisha Sheppard (20 points) made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 50 with 2:06 to go.

After Lotta-Maj Lahtinen (17 points) scored for Georgia Tech, Georgia Amoore scored to tie the game at 52.

Sheppard made two free throws to give the Hokies a 56-54 lead with 1:04 to go, but Cubaj (10 points, 13 rebounds), sank two free throws to tie the game with 34.3 seconds left.

After the Hokies turned the ball over on a shot-clock violation, Amoore fouled Cubaj to set the stage for the winning free throws.

The Hokies shot 33% from the field and were outrebounded 40-34. Elizabeth Kitley, who played just 28 minutes because of foul trouble, was held to nine points and three rebounds. She was 4 of 13 from the field.

LOCAL MEN

Radford 68, Charleston Southern 48

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Dravon Mangum scored 16 points Sunday to help the Highlanders beat the Buccaneers for the second time in as many days.

Fah’Mir Ali had 12 points for the second-place Highlanders (8-6, 7-1 Big South), who won their fourth straight game. The Bucs (1-9, 0-6) lost their sixth straight game.

Radford led just 24-20 at halftime but shot 61.5% from the field in the second half to the Bucs’ 30.4%.

Radford’s Quinton Morton-Robertson missed his fourth straight game (COVID-19 protocols).

NOTE

UVa game time changed

The ACC announced Sunday that the time for the Virginia men's basketball team's home game Wednesday against Notre Dame has been pushed back from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., kicking off what has been reduced to an ACC Network tripleheader.

The time was changed because Georgia Tech's 8:30 p.m. game with Pittsburgh that day has been postponed because of Georgia Tech's COVID-19 issues. It was the third straight game Georgia Tech has had to postpone because of its COVID-19 pause. Louisville's 4:30 p.m. game with Wake Forest that day has been pushed back to 8:30 p.m.

