Basketball roundup: Virginia Tech women win 3rd straight

The Maroons shot 51.8% from the field and outrebounded the visitors 33-23.

WEDNESDAY’S MEN’S GAMES

VMI 84, Wofford 80, OT

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Jake Stephens had 22 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and four assists to lead the Keydets (10-9, 5-5 Southern Conference) to their first win over Wofford (11-6, 8-3) since February 2001.

Greg Parham had 22 points and six assists for VMI, which snapped a 16-game losing streak in the series.

It was the second time this year that VMI upset the first-place team in the SoCon, having beaten Furman on Jan. 20 when Furman was atop the standings.

VMI has eclipsed last year’s total of nine overall wins. The five SoCon wins are the most for VMI since the Keydets won seven SoCon games in the 2014-15 season.

Down 74-66 with 1:52 left in regulation, VMI scored eight straight points to tie the game at 74. Myles Lewis capped the run with a layup with 13 seconds left in regulation.

Wofford’s Storm Murphy missed a 10-foot jumper with four seconds left in regulation.

VMI scored the first eight points of overtime.