Basketball roundup: Virginia Tech women win 3rd straight

PITTSBURGH — Elizabeth Kitley scored 20 points to lead the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team to a 74-55 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday.
Tech (10-7, 5-7 ACC) won its third straight game.
Pitt (4-6, 2-5) lost to Tech for the fifth straight time, including the second time this season.
Aisha Sheppard tallied 16 points for the Hokies, while Georgia Amoore added 13 points and six assists.
Dayshanette Harris had 18 points for the Panthers. Pitt freshman and Northside graduate Tracey Hueston saw one minute of action off the bench.
Pitt shot just 36.2% from the field and turned the ball over 17 times.
The Panthers cut the lead to 45-37 with 4:22 left in the third, but Tech went on an 8-0 run to build a 53-37 cushion with 2:45 to go in the third.
The Hokies shot 55.6% from the field in the first quarter and led 28-10 entering the second quarter. They led the rest of the game.
THURSDAY’S WOMEN’S GAME
Roanoke 74, Emory & Henry 62
Sayre Brandstatter scored 14 points off the bench to help the Maroons (3-1, 1-1 ODAC) beat the Wasps (1-4, 1-3).
Morgan Micallef tallied 13 points for Roanoke, while Renee Alquiza added 12.
The Maroons shot 51.8% from the field and outrebounded the visitors 33-23.
WEDNESDAY’S MEN’S GAMES
VMI 84, Wofford 80, OT
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Jake Stephens had 22 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and four assists to lead the Keydets (10-9, 5-5 Southern Conference) to their first win over Wofford (11-6, 8-3) since February 2001.
Greg Parham had 22 points and six assists for VMI, which snapped a 16-game losing streak in the series.
It was the second time this year that VMI upset the first-place team in the SoCon, having beaten Furman on Jan. 20 when Furman was atop the standings.
VMI has eclipsed last year’s total of nine overall wins. The five SoCon wins are the most for VMI since the Keydets won seven SoCon games in the 2014-15 season.
Down 74-66 with 1:52 left in regulation, VMI scored eight straight points to tie the game at 74. Myles Lewis capped the run with a layup with 13 seconds left in regulation.
Wofford’s Storm Murphy missed a 10-foot jumper with four seconds left in regulation.
VMI scored the first eight points of overtime.
Kamdyn Curfman had 15 points for the Keydets, while Sean Conway added 14 points.
St. John’s 70, No. 3 Villanova 59
NEW YORK — Posh Alexander scored 16 points and suddenly surging St. John’s (12-7, 6-6 Big East) upset the Wildcats (11-2, 6-1) to halt their nine-game winning streak.
Georgetown 86, No. 15 Creighton 79
OMAHA, Neb. — Jahvon Blair scored 22 points and Georgetown (5-8, 3-5 Big East) used its best shooting in weeks to beat Creighton (13-5, 9-4).
South Carolina 72, No. 22 Florida 66
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — AJ Lawson scored 22 points, and South Carolina (5-6, 3-4 SEC) beat the Gators (10-5, 6-4), who were playing their first game as a ranked team in more than 14 months.
NOTES
Baylor games postponed
No. 2 Baylor has had its season interrupted again because of COVID-19 protocols, with the Big 12 postponing the Bears’ next two men’s basketball games.
The Bears, who at 17-0 have matched the best start in school history, were supposed to host TCU on Saturday and play at No. 9 Oklahoma next Wednesday.
EMU widens pause
ODAC member Eastern Mennonite, which announced Jan. 27 it had put its men’s and women’s basketball teams on a 10-day COVID-19 pause, announced Thursday that the entire athletic department had begun a 14-day pause Monday.