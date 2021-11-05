Battered and bruised Virginia Tech football team falls to Boston College

Kadum threw for first downs to Tayvion Robinson (22-yards) and Nick Gallo (12-yards) with a nice gain on a direct snap from Malachi Thomas in between that got the Hokies down to Boston College’s 12-yard line.

The drive fell apart from there with a false start call on Kaden Moore and Robinson fumbling two players later.

Tech’s only points came in the third quarter on a 47-yard field goal from John Parker Romo, who was wearing the No. 25 jersey.

Tech wanted to rely on the same run-heavy attack that powered them to a victory over Georgia Tech — that was on display right out of the gate with the Hokies opening the game with seven consecutive runs — but those plans went out the window when Burmeister went down.

Without the hint of a passing threat, Boston College bottled up Tech’s running backs and went into halftime with a shutout.

Tech’s lone completion in the half came with 19 seconds left.

Kadum didn’t see anybody open down field and took a few quick steps towards the line of scrimmage. He made a last second decision as he was about to cross the line of scrimmage to throw a short pass to Raheem Blackshear.