 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BC-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

  • 0

Women’s Basketball

Sunday

Boston College at Virginia Tech

2 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

TV: MASN

Records: BC 15-7, 6-5 ACC; Virginia Tech 15-6, 7-3

Notes: The Hokies have beaten the Eagles four straight times. BC's last win in the series came in the 2016 ACC tournament. The teams did not square off last season. … In league play, BC leads the ACC in 3-point field-goal percentage defense (27.9%). … BC beat nationally ranked Notre Dame 73-71 at home on Jan. 20. … Taylor Soule is averaging 15.1 points for BC, while Cameron Swartz averages 14.5 points. … This is Tech's annual Play4Kay game at Cassell, so the Hokies will have pink accessories for this game. … This is the first of four straight home games for Tech; all will take place in a span of eight days. … The Hokies are in fifth place in the ACC, two spots ahead of BC.

People are also reading…

— Mark Berman

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert