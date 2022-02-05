BC-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

Women’s Basketball

Sunday

Boston College at Virginia Tech

2 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

Notes: The Hokies have beaten the Eagles four straight times. BC's last win in the series came in the 2016 ACC tournament. The teams did not square off last season. … In league play, BC leads the ACC in 3-point field-goal percentage defense (27.9%). … BC beat nationally ranked Notre Dame 73-71 at home on Jan. 20. … Taylor Soule is averaging 15.1 points for BC, while Cameron Swartz averages 14.5 points. … This is Tech's annual Play4Kay game at Cassell, so the Hokies will have pink accessories for this game. … This is the first of four straight home games for Tech; all will take place in a span of eight days. … The Hokies are in fifth place in the ACC, two spots ahead of BC.