BLACKSBURG — Late in the third quarter, it was hard to predict whether Virginia Tech or Syracuse would win Thursday’s women’s basketball game.

But then the Hokies went on a 16-0 run to settle the matter.

Four Hokies scored in double figures to help the 13th-ranked Hokies beat Syracuse 78-64 at Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies (18-4, 8-4 ACC) won for the fourth time in their last five games.

With the game tied at 50 with 1:05 left in the third quarter, the Hokies went on a 16-0 run to grab a 66-50 lead with 4:59 to go in the fourth.

“Our defense leads to offense a lot of times,” said Tech guard Cayla King, who had 19 points. “We get the crowd going, we get energy. Getting stops doesn’t let them set up their defense, so we can get transition points. I think that’s a big, key thing when we get our runs.

“We know our defense leads to offense, so once we get that going, I think we’re a really good team — hard to stop.”

Taylor Soule scored the first two baskets of the run. After Georgia Amoore buried a 3-pointer, King was fouled on a 3-point attempt and sank all three free throws. After Soule made a layup, Elizabeth Kitley scored. Soule then scored again to extend the cushion to 66-50.

The Hokies shot 72.7% from the field (8 of 11) in the fourth quarter.

“Everyone was just being aggressive and being confident with their movements,” said Kitley, who had 20 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

King had five of her team’s 10 3-pointers.

“My teammates, they always find me,” King said. “I’ve been in a little shooting slump, people would say, but … they keep looking for me, keep telling me to shoot it, and eventually it falls.”

King also had two blocks.

“I was trying to be Liz,” King said.

Amoore had 15 points and four 3-pointers.

Soule scored 12 points, including eight points in the pivotal 16-0 run.

D’asia Gregg had nine points, 12 rebounds and seven assists off the bench.

“She is so important to our team,” Kitley said. “She’s just a glue player.”

Virginia Tech outrebounded the Orange 44-34.

“It wasn’t that way at halftime and we just saw that and knew we had to be the aggressors,” Kitley said. “In a zone, we should really be taking advantage of those rebounds.”

Syracuse (14-9, 5-7) shot just 36.8% from the field, including 26.7% in the third and 31.6% in the fourth.

“We … went zone in the fourth quarter because we were in a bit of foul trouble, so that helped,” Kitley said.

Dyaisha Fair tallied 20 points for the Orange, which lost to Tech for the third straight time. Georgia Woolley had 18 points and four 3-pointers.

The visitors led 36-35 at halftime.

Syracuse went on an 8-0 run to build a 17-7 lead with 2:07 left in the first quarter.

“We were extremely hesitant on offense in the first quarter,” Kitley said. “We were not reading the defense well at all, I think, and then we were second-guessing our open shots.”

But Virginia Tech answered that 8-0 run with a 14-2 run which spanned the final minute of the first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter to grab a 21-19 lead with 7:27 left before halftime.

The Hokies shot 60% from the field in the second quarter after shooting just 29.4% in the first quarter.

Virginia Tech was 5 of 10 from 3-point range in the second quarter after making just one 3-pointer in the first quarter.

Tech now begins a stretch of five straight games against ranked foes, beginning with a Monday night game at North Carolina State that will air on ESPN2.

“We definitely know what’s ahead of us,” Kitley said. “We have a tough stretch, but that means a lot of opportunity.”