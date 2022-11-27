Big Ten-ACC Challenge awaits Virginia Tech men

BLACKSBURG — In its past two games, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team has lost to a Colonial Athletic Association foe and has survived a scare from a Big South squad.

The Hokies' next two opponents will be Big Ten and ACC teams.

Minnesota will pay Tech a visit at 7 p.m. Monday for the Big Ten-ACC Challenge, followed by the Hokies' ACC opener Sunday against visiting North Carolina.

So are the Hokies (6-1) playing close to how coach Mike Young would like them to be playing as they head into these two intriguing duels?

"I think we are," Young said after Friday's home win over Charleston Southern. "We're not that far off."

Tech shot just 42.6% from the field in its 69-64 win over Charleston Southern, marking the third time in the past four games that Tech shot worse than 45% from the field. Tech also shot worse than 29% from 3-point range for the third straight game.

"We didn't have a real good pop to us offensively tonight," Young said. "[But] the offensive part of it is really the least of my concerns. I've got a good offensive group."

Tech lost 77-75 at the College of Charleston in the Charleston Classic final on Nov. 20. The Cougars shot 50.8% from the field in that game.

The Buccaneers shot 43.3% from the field Friday.

"Still experiencing some growing pains here defensively," Young said. "But we're going to get there. They've got the want-to."

The Hokies have played four straight close games, winning three of them. That stretch includes a four-point win over Old Dominion and a two-point win over Penn State.

"I would like to win by 30. That's a lot more relaxing," Young said. "But you come in at halftime [in some games] up 20 and you're trying to keep their attention. … We will get a lot out of that win [against Charleston Southern]. We'll get a lot more out of that than a blowout. Always have. And I've had several of those [scares] in my career. It'll pay dividends down the line."

Tech and Charleston Southern were tied with less than two minutes to go.

"We needed this game ... to not be comfortable," power forward Justyn Mutts said. "Now we've got some good stuff that we need to really focus on moving forward as we start to play these more notable teams like a North Carolina, like a Minnesota, in bigger conferences."

Mutts ranks third on the team in scoring and first in rebounding. He is averaging 12 points, up from 10.1 points last year. He is averaging 9.2 rebounds, up from 7.4 rebounds last year.

After declaring for the NBA Draft in April, Mutts participated in combines in Florida, California and Las Vegas and visited three NBA teams for individual workouts. He withdrew from the draft in late May.

"The experience in April and May didn't do any … favors for my blood pressure or my state of mind this spring. [But] that experience for him basketball-wise was invaluable," Young said. "He was playing against great players every day in preparation for the NBA Draft. … He's just seeing the game in a different lens than ever before on both ends of the floor."

"I just had a great opportunity to play against great players," Mutts said, "In doing that, I think the game's starting to slow down for me a little."

Mutts averaged 6.4 rebounds in his first season on the Hokies (2020-21). That team also included center Keve Aluma (now in Japan) and guard Tyrece Radford (now at Texas A&M). Aluma also was on the Hokies last season.

"My rebounding [increase] just comes from being a little bit more aggressive. … [And] my first year here, we had Tyrece Radford and Keve Aluma," Mutts said with a grin. "[Radford was] coming in, snatching those [rebounds]."

This will be Tech's first meeting with the Golden Gophers since the Hokies lost at Minnesota in the 2011 Challenge.

Minnesota (4-2) is coming off a 1-1 showing at the SoCal Challenge in San Juan Capistrano, California. The Golden Gophers needed overtime to beat California Baptist, then lost to UNLV 71-62 in the title game.

Minnesota's other loss this year came against visiting DePaul (69-53).

Ben Johnson is in his second season as Minnesota's coach. His team went 13-17 overall and 4-16 in the Big Ten last season.

Dawson Garcia, a 6-foot-11 forward, averages 15.8 points for the Golden Gophers. Standout forward Jamison Battle (14 ppg) has played the past two games after missing the first four because of preseason surgery.

Tech is expected to again be without two backups Monday.

Freshman guard Rodney Rice has yet to make his college debut because of ankle surgery.

"He's getting closer," Young said. "Rice is going to come back when he's healthy. He's close. I don't know it's going to be Monday. I don't know that it's going to be 10 days from now. … I don't know when the hell that's going to be."

John Camden will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury.