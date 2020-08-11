Big Ten, Pac-12 postpone football seasons to spring

The Big Ten and Pac-12 called off their fall football seasons Tuesday because of concerns about COVID-19, taking two of college football’s five power conferences out of a crumbling season.
Despite pleas from players, coaches and President Donald Trump in recent days to play on, 40% of major college football teams have now decided to punt on a fall season.
The Big Ten’s announcement that it was postponing all fall sports and hoping to make them up in the second semester came on Tuesday afternoon.
An hour later, the Pac-12 called a news conference to say that all sports in its conference would be paused until Jan. 1, including basketball. The Pac-12 also hopes to play football next spring.
“This was an extremely difficult and painful decision that we know will have important impacts on our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and our fans,” Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said.
The ACC, Big 12 and Southeastern Conference are still moving forward with plans to conduct a season as college football’s lack of centralized leadership has left every conference to decide for itself.
Big 12 presidents, athletic directors and medical experts reportedly conferred Tuesday night.
Sports Illustrated reported Tuesday that if the Big 12 also pushes football to the spring, the ACC is highly likely to postpone as well. But if the Big 12 stays on track for fall football, the ACC and SEC likely would do so as well. ACC presidents have reached out to Big 12 presidents to see what the Big 12 is thinking, reported Sports Illustrated.
“We’re going to do ALL we can for all seven fall sports to have an opportunity — safely,” Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock tweeted Tuesday morning. “Soon as we can. Our students and coaches have done everything asked of them and more.”
Babcock also tweeted the #WeWantToPlay hashtag that many football players around the country have tweeted this week, including Clemson star Trevor Lawrence , Wake Forest standout and Northside High School graduate Carlos Basham , and a number of Hokies.
The ACC, whose presidents will reportedly hold their weekly conference call Wednesday, issued a statement Tuesday night.
“The safety of our students, staff and overall campus communities will always be our top priority, and we are pleased with the protocols being administrated on our 15 campuses,” the ACC statement said. “We will continue to follow our process that has been in place for months and has served us well. We understand the need to stay flexible and be prepared to adjust as medical information and the landscape evolves.”
The Virginia Tech football team canceled practice Tuesday. The Hokies were scheduled to practice in shells but instead had a recovery day. The Hokies are tentatively scheduled to practice Wednesday.
Vince Tyra, the athletic director of ACC member Louisville, shared his reaction to the Big Ten and Pac-12 news with Rick Bozich of WDRB.com.
“I would be intrigued to see how they weighed safely playing in the spring and next fall versus playing this fall and next fall,” Tyra said in a text message. “I’m not excited about the notion due to the physical requirements of the sport and needed time for recovery between seasons.
“In addition, our ACC medical advisory group has implemented safety protocols and advised it’s safe for us to continue forward as planned.”
Dr. Cameron Wolfe, a Duke infectious disease specialist who chairs the ACC’s medical advisory group, told Sports Business Daily on Tuesday that he expects the ACC to go ahead with fall football despite the risk of COVID-19.
“We believe we can mitigate it down to a level that makes everyone safe,” Wolfe said. “Can we safely have two teams meet on the field? I would say yes. Will it be tough? Yes. Will it be expensive and hard and lots of work? For sure. But I do believe you can sufficiently mitigate the risk of bringing COVID onto the football field or into the training room that’s no different than living as a student on campus.
“Look at all the regular sporting injuries that we accept as a certain level of risk as part of parcel of football. Now the reality is that we have to accept a little bit of COVID risk to be a part of that.”
The Big Ten’s decision was monumental but not a surprise. Speculation has run rampant for several days that the Big Ten was moving toward this decision.
“As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten task force for emerging infectious diseases and the Big Ten sports medicine committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement.
During an interview on the Big Ten Network, Warren was pressed on whether the decision was unanimous and if Big Ten teams could still try to play a fall season. Warren declined to answer.
“We are very disappointed in the decision by the Big Ten Conference to postpone the fall football season, as we have been and continue to be ready to play,” University of Nebraska leadership said in a statement.
Also Tuesday, FBS independent UMass postponed football to the spring, following in the footsteps of FBS members Connecticut and Old Dominion.
The first FBS conference to pull the plug on a fall season was the Mid-American Conference on Saturday, and then the Mountain West did the same on Monday.
The Pac-12 became the second Division I conference to also decide not to play basketball in the fall semester, echoing the Ivy League’s decision.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!