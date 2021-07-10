Blacksburg High and Virginia Tech grad Ian Ho achieves Olympic dream

"It is strange not to have him in our house because he [had always lived] … at home," his mother said. "We're real close, so we miss him. But we talk often."

Ho has enjoyed living and training in Hong Kong, and being with aunts, uncles and grandparents there.

"My relatives are here; only my immediate family's in the States," he said. "It's been great being able to spend time with them.

"To spend time in the place where my parents grew up has been great. It's an opportunity I won't forget."

He lived with an uncle for a few months, but the Hong Kong Sports Institute then provided him with free housing and a stipend.

'Overwhelmed'

Ho has known since he attended Tech that he has an abnormality known as Wolf-Parkinson-White Syndrome, which is an extra electrical pathway between the upper and lower chambers of his heart.

Even though Tech had previously cleared him to swim for the Hokies, the Hong Kong Sports Institute wanted to perform its own medical tests.